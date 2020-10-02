The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and Parent to Parent, part of the Military Child Education Coalition (or MCEC) recently held an online workshop for parents and caregivers on adapting to virtual learning.
On Sept. 18, they teamed up again to bring to parents and their children an early literacy workshop.
The workshop featured the book “Giraffe’s Can’t Dance” by Giles Andrae, one 3-year-old Victoria Jensen was familiar with. She ran to get her copy before the workshop began.
“We really enjoy seeing the kids,” said Tina Wolford, who was joined by fellow Parent to Parent member Christy Dunstan.
After everyone was gathered on the online platform, Wolford showed the book and began by asking the young attendees about the book’s cover, encouraging the children to make inferences.
Wolford read the story about Gerald the giraffe, who rather clumsy and therefore can’t dance at the jungle get-together with the other animals, who laugh at him for his attempts. (When asked how Gerald is feeling, young Victoria answered, “He feels ouchy.”) Gerald gets help from a cricket friend, and is later able to wow everyone at the dance.
Wolford asked questions throughout the story for the children to answer, drawing attention to the illustrations, as well.
Dunstan said, “The colors in here are so vibrant!” and said they were what she imagined the colors might look in nature when on safari in Africa.
At the end of the book, Wolford told viewers, “I think it shows that not everyone does things the same, and we just have to find whatever works for us.”
The workshop provided support materials for both parents and children. Parent resources included vocabulary and questions for children for the book. Children got a cut-out craft, a counting game (this connected math and counting with reading, as well as working on number recognition and adding), and a Gerald the giraffe coloring page.
Activity kits were also provided by the library.
Wolford wrapped up the program by telling viewers, “Literacy is the basis of all (our) programming for our kiddoes. … One of our greatest things we like to share and get the community to do is realize the importance of literacy as a basis of learning for our kiddos.”
Library director Lisa Youngblood said of the program, “I thought it was really great, and a really neat way to do it. It was really super-fun to watch!”
The two organizations will team up to bring similar programming over the next couple of months. Both October and November will see a workshop for parents and caregivers and for children.
The next parenting workshop will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 20, and the next children’s workshop will be held on Friday, Oct. 16. The dates for November’s workshops are to be announced.
For more information about upcoming workshops, call the library at 254-953-5491, or keep an eye on the library’s Facebook page.
