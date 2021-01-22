Over the past few months, the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have been teaming up with the Military Child Education Coalition, or MCEC, to bring early literacy workshops to the community.
This month’s workshop featured the book “There Was a Cold Lady who Swallowed Some Snow,” a fun, seasonal read by Lucille Colandro.
The hosts of the virtual workshop were Christina Groenendal and Christy Dunstan, both members of Parent to Parent, presented the workshop, which was then followed by a fun crafting activity for children.
Dunstan read the story, which featured a cold lady who goes about swallowing all things winter-related. She begins with swallowing snow, which is followed by a pipe, pieces of coal, a black stovepipe hat, a few sticks, a knit scarf and a knit hat.
“Oh my goodness!” exclaimed Dunstan between the woman’s noshing. “This gets crazier and crazier!”
The book used a number of literary devices, such as a rhyming and repeating text and onomatopoeia (utilizing words that sound like what they mean, such as “gobble” and “crack.”
Dunstan also employed several early literacy skill for the attended children, such as making predictions. She worked on their counting skills (the children did this with both fingers and verbally), explained vocabulary (such as coal, which one child did say it was black), and drew their attention to the illustrations, which not only served to pay attention to what they see, but also help their predictions.
In particular, Dunstan asked why the woman swallowed these items, and one child guessed, “She’s going to make a snowman,” to which Dunstan replied, “That’s a great guess!”
Of course, the child was correct. The woman “expelled” the items which did, indeed make a snowman.
This made way for the day’s craft — making snow.
Groenendal said there were only two or three materials needed for this, and what doesn’t find in their own households, can be easily (and inexpensively) purchased: one-half cup of hair conditioner (any scent); three cups of baking soda; and a lidded container to keep the snow in.
Groenendal said to mix the two ingredients together, and it will produce a mixture resembling the real thing. She said that it even feels and remains cold to the touch. Storing the mixture in a lidded (preferably) airtight container, the snow not only remains cold, it can keep for a good while (at least a month).
“January is the best time you can make this and basically play with it all month,” Groenendal said of the project. “It feels kind of cold, too, so it’s neat for the kiddos because they get to actually play with snow and we don’t (usually) have that in Texas.”
She added that this is a fun project that children can touch, play with, and offers different sensory experiences. It can also stick together, allowing for children to even make their own (small) snowmen. She said this is something she and her own children enjoy doing at home.
The best part (especially for parents) is that the concoction is easy to sweep up, and rinses right off with water.
While nothing is planned yet for February, keep checking back on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/ for more updates and information.
