Over the course of the last year, the Military Child Education Coalition, also known as MCEC, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have joined forces to provide early literacy workshops to the community. Whether on a virtual platform or in person, these workshops consist of storytimes that typically target children ages 2 to 6.
Last Friday held another such program, this one virtual, which focused on ways to be a “super friend.”
MCEC presenters Christina Groenendal and Leslie Hufstedler-Alvarez were joined by library clerk Heather Heilman, and the beginning of the program had Groenedal giving a shout out to the Heights library. “They are doing things in-person, they are doing … virtual readings, and they have so much that goes on at that library. … That’s the library our families use,” she said.
The featured book was “The Brand New Kid” by Katie Couric. “She wanted to create this book as a way to help kids build empathy for others,” Groenendal explained. The story itself, about a new student who doesn’t quite fit in, used rhyming text and centered on building empathy and tolerance while giving ideas for being a “super friend.”
Throughout the story, Groenendal used several techniques to help children build early literacy skills: Drawing attention to the illustrations; asking questions about the story and checking for understanding; making real-world connections; and making predictions about the story.
She also discussed the emotions that the characters were experiencing, and defined vocabulary for her young viewers.
Goody bags to accompany the program had been made available at the library for participants.
These bags contained a hard copy of the book, as well as a parent guide that included discussion questions, extension activities and book lists.
Also in the bags were activity ideas and all of the supplies needed for the activities. One was using a paper bag and ribbon to create super capes for super friends, which children could decorate with words and drawings about ways to be a super friend.
Another was for creating a “friendship toolkit” that would contain items such as shareable Kit Kats or Twix bars, greeting cards, bookmarks, and craft supplies for friendship bracelets.
The program can be accessed on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/ or on MCEC Fort Hood’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MCECFortHood/videos/4997402063650295.
