The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library and the Military Child Education Coalition, or MCEC, have teamed up in the past to bring early literacy programs to area parents and their children. With the new school year beginning, these programs are back, and a new workshop was held online on Friday morning.
Hosted by MCEC’s Christina Groenendal and Selina Bennett, and joined by children’s librarian Erica Rossmiller, the program began with a welcome song, “I Went to the Zoo” (sung to the tune of “London Bridge.”)
The song, including animal sounds, touched on several early literacy skills, such as listening, memory and phonological awareness; it also served as a pre-reading activity for the featured book, “Wild About Animals,” by Judy Sierra.
As Groenendal introduced the book, she told attending parents that her main focus that day was on making connections. “We want our kids … to think about how that book connects to the, to other books, and to the world around them.”
The story itself, about a librarian who drives her bookmobile to the zoo and subsequently gets the animals to love reading, was full of rhyming text, bright illustrations, and featured the many animals one might typically see at the zoo; its humor appealed both to children (animals reading books and writing poetry!) and parents who would get its clever references (crocodiles reading “Peter Pan” and elephants reading “Dumbo”).
Throughout the story, Groenendal paused to help children make the aforementioned connections, had them making predictions, drew their attention to the illustrations, defined vocabulary (such as haiku) and even discussed some of the books mentioned in the story. She also asked questions to check for understanding.
After the storytime, Groenendal talked about activities that can also help children make connections to books. “Keep it simple and use materials you already have,” she said. “The more that we interact with the literature by doing activities throughout the week, the more that our kiddos are going to be making those connections and that will increase their comprehension.”
One activity that she herself uses with her children was a “monkey mobile craft.” This requires only a hanger and a cutout of several monkeys. Family members each cut out and color one of the monkeys, writing their favorite book that they’d read that week and then tying them to a hanger with some colorful yarn, which can be added to weekly.
Another activity was a book show and tell, which has the family sharing the books they are reading by telling everyone the title, author, and type of book (fiction or nonfiction), and then discussing what that book is about. This, Groenendal said, also helps children’s confidence and public speaking skills.
Crafts such as coloring can also help make connections (in this case, coloring animals), developing early literacy skills through fine motor control and the pincer grasp in particular, which also develops early writing.
Finally, Groenendal discussed some tips for helping to develop early literacy skills and fostering a love of literature. First, find time to make reading a routine. Kids who can’t sit still can still benefit from being read aloud to, as they will still be listening and building a vocabulary. Talk about the book with your child to build comprehension and understanding. And, she pointed out, when you’re excited about reading, your child will be, too.
Check for future early literacy workshops on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/, or on the MCEC Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MCECFortHood.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.