The Military Child Education Coalition, or MCEC, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have been teaming up since last year to bring the community early literacy storytimes for young children.
While during the pandemic these storytimes were all virtual, two weeks ago the organizations partnered again to hold the program in-person at the library.
Led by MCEC members Christina Groenendal and Selina Bennett, about a dozen parents and their children came to the program, which featured a Thanksgiving theme.
Children and parents took seats on the colorful mats provided and began the pre-reading coloring activity provided at the beginning of the program.
Groenendal then had everyone stand for the next activity, a series of three songs that were designed to get the children moving. “Mr. Turkey” and “Five Little Turkeys” used hand movements, but the “Turkey Pokey,” a version of the Hokey Pokey, had everyone using their entire bodies.
The songs also served as pre-reading activities that had the children making connections to the featured story that Groenendal next read, “Turkey Trouble” by Wendi Silvano. In the story, the turkey hides from the farmer by donning various disguises and hiding among the other farm animals to avoid being Thanksgiving dinner.
By the end of the story, turkey dresses as a delivery man and brings Thanksgiving pizza to the farmer and his wife instead.
Throughout the telling, Groenendal drew attention to the illustrations, had children make connections and make predictions, and emphasized the repetition used in the story. She also gave parents helpful tips to develop their children’s early literacy.
“At this age, you’re trying to make connections and make predictions,” Groenendal said, adding that the parents did a great job modeling early literacy reading strategies for their children while she read aloud.
The story was followed by a turkey craft involving parents tracing their children’s hands on colorful paper and decorating the fingers as turkey feathers.
Killeen resident Helena Sulzen said of her 2-year-old daughter Martha, “She loves arts and crafts and books, so this is her thing.”
As children worked on their crafts, Bennett gave parents several ideas that could be used as extension activities to the story.
Groenendal said of the day’s program, “I loved it! I was really glad our friends could join us.”
