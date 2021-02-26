For the last several months, the Military Child Education Coalition (or MCEC) and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have partnered to bring early literacy workshops to the community.
They teamed up once again in February to bring a timely Valentine’s story to attendees of the virtual workshop featuring children’s favorite, Clifford the Big Red Dog.
Co-hosted by presenters Cackie Howe and Christy Dunstan of MCEC’s Parent to Parent program, several children were in attendance for the virtual storytime.
“Today we’re talking about reading and how to make reading fun,” Howe said, while giving some early literacy reading tips for parents.
Dunstan read the story “Clifford’s First Valentine’s Day” to the group of young children in attendance. Reading with much expression, she drew the children’s attention to the illustrations and asking questions about what they see, as well as having them make predictions.
Dunstan also asked questions that related what they were reading in the story to the children’s lives, helping them make connections to the reading material and make comparisons; questions included whether they made Valentines, and for whom (one child said they made one for a family pet).
While no supplemental material or extension activities were provided in this workshop as in those previously held, the Scholastic website offers teaching content that is easily adaptable for parents, as well as downloadable extension activities for the book. These can be found at https://www.scholastic.com/teachers/lesson-plans/teaching-content/teaching-cliffords-first-valentines-day/.
Parents can use these tips to help foster early literacy and a love of reading in their children. First, reading for just a few minutes at a time is perfectly okay as it gives the child a chance to get used to listening and seeing the words in a book.
Draw attention to those illustrations to help children make the connection between what they’re hearing and what they’re seeing. As you read to your child, running one’s fingers along the words as they’re read also helps a child’s understanding of how a book is read and can help them learn how to put letters together to make words.
Finally, letting the child tell the story, whether through use of the illustrations or memorizing the story, helps with the child’s verbal skills (also an early literacy skill).
For more information about MCEC, go to https://www.militarychild.org/. There you will find resources for parents, such as the Parent to Parent program, students, and professionals, as well as a number of online workshops and other resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.