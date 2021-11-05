The Military Child Education Coalition, or MCEC, and the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library have teamed up in the past to bring early literacy workshops to area parents and caregivers. They did so once again on a recent Friday morning, holding the event live on the library’s Facebook page for anyone who wished to view.
Cohosts Selina Bennett and Leslie Hufstedler-Alvarez presented the workshop. Bennett told the virtual audience that, “Early literacy is the foundation of reading and comprehension. It instills a love of learning early in our child’s development.”
Hufstedler-Alvarez first led viewers in a pre-reading song, “Falling Leaves,” sung to the tune of “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star,” before reading the featured book, “Fletcher and the Falling Leaves” by Julia Rawlinson.
The book told the story of Fletcher, a little fox who worries when he sees his favorite tree losing its leaves as autumn, and later winter, approaches.
He goes to great lengths in his attempts to save the leaves, even trying to reattach them, before discovering the changes are all normal and the tree will eventually grow new ones.
Throughout her reading, Hufstedler-Alvarez gave tips to parents and caregivers, suggesting the book could be used to point out colors, discuss the seasons, and talk about emotions. She also used different reading strategies, such as making real-world connections to the text, checking for understanding, and repetition, and making predictions, all while drawing attention to the colorful illustrations.
After the story, Hufstedler-Alvarez introduced the extension activity, a Fletcher the fox puppet craft.
“Making creative play … is an awesome thing to do,” she said.
The craft required only a few supplies: two brown paper lunch bags, cotton balls, googly eyes, crayons or markers, scissors, and some glue. One of the bags was used to cut out triangles of varying sizes (this was a good way to discuss shapes), which would be glued to the second bag to form the nose and ears of the puppet; the remainder of the first bag was crumpled and used as the tail.
The eyes were then added, and the cotton balls were glued to the bag for the fox’s fur, and finally the crayons or markers were used to add detail and color.
“It’s really amazing all the things that you can do with a book and a craft,” Bennett said.
Hufstedler-Alvarez said in her final thoughts, “I encourage you to read your kids the story more than once,” adding that repetition builds vocabulary and rhyming skills.
“Literacy is always going to be one of those things that you as a parent can do at home,” she concluded.
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MCECFortHood/videos/401184984868621.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.