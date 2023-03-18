When he was a boy growing up in San Antonio and making trips to visit his grandmother at her home along Snake Creek in Oklahoma, 79-year-old Kenneth Hendrix had no idea he was part of the historic Muscogee (Creek) Nation, one of the largest Native American tribes in the country.
As time went on, he learned that his paternal grandmother was Muscogee and he became more and more interested in his family heritage.
Over the years he has dug more deeply into his roots, and right now he is part of an ongoing, weekly Muscogee language class taught on Saturdays at the Harker Heights Public Library by Killeen High School graduate Eric Gaither, a longtime central Texas resident who is studying at the College of the Muscogee Nation in Okmulgee, Oklahoma.
“I’m enjoying it,” said Hendrix, a Killeen resident and Vietnam veteran who was born in Eagle Pass, Texas, down near the Mexico border, and once taught high school history. “Eric is very enjoyable. He’s so knowledgeable. I don’t know if my grandmother spoke Muscogee or not. I never heard it — at least not that I knew at the time.
“I knew that my dad was part Creek Indian — we always referred to it as Creek — and when I was teaching history and a couple of other subjects in high school in San Antonio, sometimes when it seemed appropriate, historically or whatever, I would say, ‘And all you foreigners are welcomed in my land.’”
The class, which is open to the public and continues for the next three weeks from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, is part of a service learning project Gaither is involved in as he prepares to attend Columbia University in New York this fall. He is working on his third master’s degree and has plans to apply to a doctoral program on his way to becoming a historical researcher.
“This is a very important part of that process, because it draws in something that typically is overlooked in the study of history,” Gaither said. “We sort of focus on French, German … but not many people understand that at the core of history are the indigenous languages.
“You can’t say you’re doing the history of an area when you have no homage paid to the first language spoken in that area. You cannot do the history of the South without delving into the Muskogee language. It takes precedence over all other languages.”
Muscogee (Creek) Nation is a self-governed Native American tribe located in Okmulgee, Oklahoma. It is one of the Five Civilized Tribes – Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek (Muscogee), Seminoles – and is considered one of the largest tribes in the U.S. with 97,000 citizens.
When the Indian Removal Act was signed in May 1830 by President Andrew Jackson, a systematic effort began to remove Native Americans — Chickasaw, Choctaw, Muscogee (Creek), Seminole, and Cherokee – from southeastern states and relocate them west of the Mississippi River.
Much of the Muscogee population was forced to move to Indian Territory (now Oklahoma, which became the 46th state on Nov. 16, 1907).
A small group remained in Alabama, while another moved into Florida and joined tribes there to form the Seminoles.
Meanwhile, Gaither said that when Hendrix walked into his class two weeks ago with his wife, Ann, it took everything to a different level. Last Saturday, he even turned a portion of the morning over to Hendrix, to talk about his family and some of his childhood experiences.
As Gaither managed a photo slideshow on one wall, Hendrix talked about fishing along Snake Creek; hunting trips for squirrel with his dad and other relatives; and the time his father got sick as a boy after sampling some homemade alcoholic brew.
“I loved my grandmother’s biscuits for breakfast,” Hendrix said. “But best of all was going down to the creek to catch fish. Grandma took an iron skillet, grease, and quilts to the creek bank. I caught fish with my aunts, cousins, and grandmother. Then Grandma fried them on the bank.
“I was not allowed to go hunting with the men in my youth. After hunts, Dad brought squirrels to my Grandma, who would skin and fry them for dinner.
“When older, I could tag along without a gun. Finally, after Vietnam (1968-69), I was allowed to join the men. I shot a squirrel about 100 yards away at the top of a tree. It felt good to impress my father with my skills.
“When my father, Jimmy, was young, Grandpa was making an alcoholic beverage in the barn. Dad got sick after drinking (some). Grandma was on the warpath. She had a hatchet like Carrie Nation and told Grandpa there would be no more white lightning for little Jimmy.”
Hendrix, a father of three and grandfather of three, is a regular visitor to the Harker Heights library and it was during one trip to return some books that he saw an advertisement for the Muskogee language class series. He was interested, and with encouragement from Ann, he started attending.
“His story is such a great story,” Gaither said. “Having Mr. Hendrix come in … his presence brought everything full circle.
“That’s the real story here. It’s not about me. I’m just the facilitator. It’s really about this man finding his way back to his language. His wife said one of the key things that she really wanted him to get out of all this, if nothing else, was just to be able to say, ‘I love you,’ (in Muscogee) to his grandchildren.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.