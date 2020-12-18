Thirteen years ago, Lt. Jay Leach, a night team supervisor at the Harker Heights Police Department, had just joined the force when the Regional Command Center rolled into service for the first time.
In an interview Wednesday, Leach said, “I had just come out of a field training program and at midnight on the day the command center officially became part of the fleet we watched it snow during it’s arrival. We greeted the new vehicle as temperatures dropped from 40 to 34 degrees.”
More than a decade later, Leach is still on duty and the HHPD Regional Command Center continues to shine a beacon on the city and area but has become the local trailblazer in improving safety for large local retailers such as Target, Sam’s Club, Walmart, H-E-B, the shops at Market Heights and customers alike during the holiday season.
Leach said, “The command center became operational this year on Black Friday, but we didn’t open until 5 p.m. From now on, however, we’ll be open about 7 a.m. each day. The unit will close on December 26, the day after Christmas.”
The unit, which is funded by a Homeland Security Grant from the Central Texas Council of Governments, is capable of assisting with crisis situations in San Saba, Mills, Hamilton, Coryell, Bell and Milam counties.
CTOG grants, the Killeen and Harker Heights Rotary clubs and a partnership with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department funded GPS equipment for the command center.
It is also equipped with a 20-foot lift for a hi-definition security camera that is used to scan parking lots for suspicious activity.
Communication is essential from within the command vehicle that is linked to local patrol units, the Bell County 911 Center and HHPD headquarters.
“A major supporter on site at Market Square is a tracker/dispatcher,” said Leach.” She’s a communications middleman. “We communicate with her what we’re doing and she logs those calls in a journal as an historical record of our activity.”
The logistics of the operation of the command center during the holiday is complex, but it calls on HHPD officers carrying out their regular work and combining some patrol hours with volunteering and assisting with protecting the stores, store owners, patrons and parking lots.
“It’s a sacrifice for our officers and is overtime work,” Leach said.
Concerning the responses from store managers, Leach said, “We get really great feedback and we’ve never had any of them tell us we weren’t needed. The work we do with patrons and businesses provide opportunities for one-on-one contact.”
Leach said, “The officers and store managers have an open dialog and they can always tell each other if something needs to be done. When this is over and they want to talk about different ways to work together, both sides are open for discussion.”
