The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library usually holds its virtual Science Time program on Wednesday afternoons.
This week, however, it held a special edition on Tuesday so that Monty, a ball python (just adopted by Harker Heights Activities Center specialist Adam Trujillo), could be introduced to the public and be used to discuss his particular reptile traits.
“Today, as you can see, we’ve got an extra special guest with us,” began library clerk Heather Heilman. “This is Monty the python, and … we thought what better opportunity than to do a lesson on pythons.”
Heilman discussed facts about pythons as Monty kept himself wrapped around her arm. First, she explained that Monty is a cold-blooded creature, “Which means that they…adapt to the temperature around them,” she explained. She also explained later in the video that the ball python gets its name for the way it curls into a ball when feeling threatened.
She also discussed the fact that pythons are non-venomous (not poisonous), as they are constrictors that literally constrict, or squeeze, their prey to kill it before eating it. The pythons’ jaws can unhinge, thus allowing them to consume larger prey. (In captivity, they will eat thawed or pre-killed rodents).
Pythons are native to West and Central Africa, but are a very popular choice of pet for many people; “Reptile Magazine” stated that the ball python is actually the most popular python chosen as a pet in the world.
Heilman did warn, “You need to realize, they are going to get large. As a matter of fact, they can get quite large.” A male ball python averages between two and three feet as an adult, and a female up to five feet.
Regarding caring for a ball python, Heilman said that they have particular habitat requirements, including water (they need both heat and humidity) and a place that they can hide (pythons tend to be a bit shy). She said they also like to climb, so having an item in the habitat that allows for this, such as a branch, is good for the snake.
Heilman also warned that in the event that one becomes unable to take care of a pet python, to never simply release it into the wild. She said that the python is an invasive species and explained that this means that it doesn’t live here naturally and can therefore “mess up the ecosystem when there are a lot of them in an area.” She said they will breed and can take away from food sources that other species need to survive.
Heilman said if one cannot take care of a pet python, or stumbles upon one in the wild, to call the local animal control. She also encouraged anyone interested in owning a ball python to do their research, check out books from the local library, and talk to other owners, breeders, or pet stores.
“They (pythons) are really cool, they are lots of fun ... and science is always fun,” she concluded.
Watch the video (and check out Monty) on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/885129285629656.
