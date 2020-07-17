BELTON — The Confederate soldier statue on the northwest corner of the Bell County Courthouse stirs up emotions in many residents.
Some Bell County residents agree with Beltonian Rucker Preston.
“Having the statue on the grounds of the courthouse is a reminder of the times of lynching and the reasons for the Confederacy’s creation,” Preston said, advocating for the 104-year-old marble statue to be moved. “This was to keep slavery intact and to use black bodies as a means for profit.”
For others, though, the statue is a point of pride because their ancestors fought for the Confederacy during the Civil War.
“That monument on the historic courthouse square is in honor of men like my grandfather — the common soldier,” said Judy Tyler, a Killeen resident who is a member of the Bell County chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy. “Please leave the Bell County Confederate soldiers memorial where it currently sits.”
Preston and Tyler were just two of at least 139 people who signed up Wednesday to voice their opinion to the Bell County Commissioners Court on whether the 7-foot-tall statue should remain or be relocated.
The workshop discussion was held in the Assembly Hall at the Bell County Expo Center, to accommodate the large crowd and to follow social distancing guidelines as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
“This is a special called workshop with the Commissioners Court of Bell County. The agenda lists one topic and that’s to discuss the Confederate memorial,” Bell County Judge David Blackburn said.
Residents were allocated up to five minutes to talk.
Belton resident Susan Cory said her faith informs her opinion on the Confederate soldier statue. She attends First United Methodist Church of Belton, and many of her conversations with her fellow churchgoers focus on the injustices of the world — such as racism.
“After learning the statue was erected in a time where atrocities were taking place in Bell County — such as burning blacks at the stake, lynchings — I find it obvious that the statue was a direct message to intimidate blacks. It’s just obvious,” Cory said. “I assure you I am not someone who wants to erase it or rewrite it.”
Nancy Kelsey, the chairman of the Bell County Historical Commission, told the commissioners her group recently voted to keep and preserve the statue at its current spot.
“Instead of taking away and moving, destroying or hiding this monument, why not put up more? Why not put up maybe a Jeff Hamilton statue?” Kelsey said, referring to the historical figure with Bell County ties who started life as a slave and became Sam Houston’s right-hand man.
Troy Kelley, a sculptor whose statues are featured across Bell County, compared the movement to relocate the Confederate soldier statue to terrorist organization ISIS.
“ISIS comes into a community, the first thing they do is tear down the sculpture. They try to tear down whatever previous society was there,” the Salado resident said. “This has a lot of the same feeling about it. I just wonder if in 10, 15 years somebody will say Vietnam veterans killed women and children, let’s take down their monument.”
Other speakers said they did not understand how a statue can make people feel hurt or offended.
Michael White of Temple said no one has the right to tell someone else how they should feel.
“I don’t appreciate when people say ‘my folks this’ or ‘my folks that,’ and you have no idea of my history. I would like to see something that contributes to everybody,” said retired Army Lt. Col. Marvin Bell of Belton, who spoke Tuesday at the Belton City Council meeting in favor of renaming Confederate Park.
Patrick Arryn Narvaiz — a Temple resident who has organized peaceful rallies in his hometown and Belton following the police custody deaths of Michael Dean and George Floyd — said he was disappointed people continue to defend a statue that represents a hateful history.
“Somebody said our history is what it is — we can’t change it. They are correct,” he said. “But we can change our future that creates one heartbeat, that creates unity, where everybody feels comfortable living in the same community.”
Arryn Narvaiz called for the Commissioners Court to take action and move the statue.
“Make this place comfortable for everybody,” he said of Belton.
