The MOSS Foundation hosted its 5th Annual HBCU College Fair from non to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Originally scheduled for Shoemaker High School in Killeen, the event was held virtually due to concerns surrounding the ongoing COVID pandemic.
Students in the Central Texas area were welcomed to register online. The college recruiters and students all met via Zoom.
“In 2018 is when we first started the college fair. I started this because the Historically Black Colleges are underrepresented in the state of Texas, even though we have nine in the state of Texas,” said Scedric Moss, president of the Moss Foundation.
The guest speaker of the event was Anthony Brown, president of the United Negro College Fund and the National Alumni Council president.
Several students received on-the-spot acceptance during the virtual fair, three received scholarships and had their application fees waived during this event.
The MOSS Foundation (Making Our Society Stronger Foundation) is a nonprofit 501© (3) community partner dedicated to academics, community service, and mentorship.
One of the foundation’s top priorities is the promotion of Historically Black Colleges and Universities.
“HBCUs offer students of all races and ethnic backgrounds a unique college experience steeped in culture, heritage and traditions,” Moss said.
Students were able to go in and out to get college information. Connie Nichols of the Links Incorporated Waco chapter, Joy Moton of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority incorporated Mu Theta Omega Chapter, did scholarship and applications workshops to parents and students. Carlos Garth of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Killeen-Fort Hood Alumni Chapter spoke to several students about the Guide Right mentorship program targeted for middle school through high school male students.
“We enjoyed the opportunity to do Zoom and recruit individuals in Texas since they normally don’t get a chance to reach those students,” said Taylor Adkins, the representative for Bennett College in Greensboro, North Carolina.
For more scholarship information and HBCU recuritment, contact makingoursocietystronger@gmail.com.
