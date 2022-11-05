NOLANVILLE — Three area motorcycle clubs banded together last weekend to raise money for separate charities during a two-day event at The Pit Stop Bar and Grill in Nolanville.
The event culminated in a chili cookoff, silent auction and bike show Saturday.
Sons of Boriken MC was raising money for a second straight year for the Bell County Crime Victim Coalition, vice president Anthony Vega said.
When Sons of Boriken gives to the Bell County Crime Victim Coalition, it does so with one person in mind: Vega’s late sister-in-law, Alondra Nahir Santiago.
“We sat down and we discussed stuff with them last year, and we noticed that they don’t really get a lot of donations and stuff like that,” Vega said. “So we figured we’ll help them out, especially as much as they do for the community.”
According to Vega, Renegade Classics of Temple, which is co-owned by Rachel Hill and her husband, is a common fundraising partner.
Hill said Renegade Classics sells biker gear and sews patches on vests and clothing, a service they were offering Saturday.
“We donate our proceeds,” she said. “So, for example, if we sell any patches, all the money that we raise from sewing those patches goes directly to the charity that we’re out here for.”
Andy Randall, area president of Descendants MC, said his club was raising money for autism awareness.
“We’re all about giving back to our community; it’s what we’re here for,” Randall said Saturday. “This year, we just kind of picked (a charity) that was kind of special for some of us. Some of us have children that are autistic.”
For Godspeed MC, the beneficiary of the funds is Operation Phantom Support, according to Steve “Hebrew” Pascuzzi.
“A lot of our guys are veterans,” Pascuzzi said. “And then as a national organization, we do a lot within the homeless community here in Texas and the other states that we have chapters.
“That’s our calling, is to put back into that community for those that can’t really help themselves.”
Organizers estimated a total of around 800 to 900 people supported the event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.