More than 80 children and their parents gathered at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library on Tuesday morning for the in-person “Strike, Shake, and Scrape Show,” led by professional percussionist Mark Shelton.
Shelton, who hails from the Dallas area, both educated and entertained during his show, bringing with him a few instruments that children would be familiar with, but also several that they would be seeing and hearing for the first time.
Shelton made quite the entrance, coming in from the back of the room and using a pair of drumsticks to drum on every surface, instantly capturing his audience’s attention as he made his way to the front.
He began by briefly talking about what percussion and percussion instruments are, saying that they all involve striking, shaking, and/or shaking, and some can make music in more than one way. Using a casaba (a round cylinder covered in small metal balls and attached to a handle) as an example, he showed how it could do all three.
The doumbek, or goblet drum, from the Middle East and Africa, he said, consists of two parts, the head and the shell. He played this to demonstrate the different sounds it could make by the placement of his fingers and hands, both on the drum and in the shell of the drum.
He would also show its similarities (and differences) to the snare drum, explaining that the snare has two heads and “snares” underneath that vibrate when the upper head is struck and giving a demonstration using three and even four drumsticks that had attendees dancing in their seats.
He next brought out the hammered dulcimer and played a short tune on it, saying, “It makes its sound by striking ... it’s also the brother or cousin to the piano.”
“I like that one,” said 8-year-old Titus Brown. “It sounds Chinese or Japanese to me.”
Another instrument that Shelton introduced was the halo, a metal instrument that resembled a UFO.
“This is a pretty new instrument,” he said.“It’s only been around for (about) 15 years.” Smooth on the top, it had circular dents on the bottom that made different notes and tones when struck, which Shelton demonstrated by playing a piece he had composed himself.
After explaining that there are hundreds of percussion instruments worldwide, he played the rhythm bones (thought to be the second-oldest instrument in the world). These small instruments were traditionally made from animal (usually rib) bones, though his were made of wood.
The last instrument he introduced was called a HandSonic, an electronic percussion instrument capable of make more than 500 different sounds and beats; he pointed out the difference between it and the acoustic instruments he had shown previously. It was accompanied by a “looping pedal” that enabled recording and playback of sounds on a “loop.” He had his audience dancing and clapping as he demonstrated some of what this instrument could do.
Throughout the program, Shelton kept his audience engaged with quizzes on the instruments and what he had taught them, and with his sense of humor that kept everyone smiling and laughing. Everyone was thoroughly entertained, too, with both his skill and the energy that he brought to the show.
“I loved it!” Titus exclaimed at the program’s conclusion.
Shelton said he had a great time, too.
“This was a great audience,” he said after the show. “They were very focused and involved. I want to come back to Harker Heights!”
