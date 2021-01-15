The Harker Heights City Council was busy Tuesday, saying goodbye to longtime Council member John Reider, swearing in new Council member Lynda Nash and voting to keep Michael Blomquist in the role of mayor pro tem.
Due to the recent rise in the number of cases of COVID-19 in Bell County, the first meeting of the new year for the Harker Heights City Council went virtual after city officials last Friday decided to limit public participation with hearing the meeting telephonically or on their computer.
One of the hightlights of the meeting was Harker Heights Municipal Court Judge Billy Ray Hall Jr. giving the oath of office to Lynda Nash, the new Council member in Place 4.
Nash won a runoff for the seat on Dec. 19, defeating Terry Delano by 61 votes, 832 to 771.
Nash’s three year-term will conclude in May 2023.
Also Tuesday, the council agreed that Michael Blomquist should retain his current position as mayor pro tem until the May 1 election.
The presentation portion of the meeting included recognition of Councilman John Reider as he departed Place 4 on the council because of term limits.
Reider’s years of service included: 1999-2005, councilmember-Place 4, 2007-2013, councilmember-Place 1 and 2014-2020, councilmember-Place 4.
After receiving several mementos and good wishes, Reider responded by saying, “I’ve served with 16 council members, five mayors, two city managers and two police chiefs. I remember working with David Mitchell in 2004 and knew that he was city manager material. Former City Manager Steve Carpenter and I had many conversations about David’s future and I told Steve that I prayed that when he retired that David would be selected to fill that position.
“Our prayers were answered when David returned from Hutto. I’m proud to say that I’ve been asked by people that I know from other cities to explain the success of the Harker Heights Council and I tell them it’s simply because of the diversity of experience that has made up the council membership over the years. I also appreciate the City staff because they are the best in the world.”
In other business Tuesday, the council voted to approve a Concept Plan, referred to as the Village at Nolan Heights.
The 46.626-acre tract of land is located north of the new Killeen ISD middle school and along the west side of Warriors Path.
Planning and Development Director Kristina Ramirez explained that the plan outlines a single-phase development that will consist of 132 single-family lots and 20 duplex lots, bringing the total to 152 lots.
The subdivision will have three points of ingress/degress, two along Warriors Path and a third connection via High Ridge Trail.
Ramirez said, “The applicant has shown connectivity to city water and wastewater as well as internal subdivision sidewalks.
The council also unanimously approved a list of legislative priorities that will serve as a guide for representing the city’s interest during the 87th Legislative Session that began Tuesday.
Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark shared those platform items with the Council at Tuesday’s meeting.
The City of Harker Heights supports legislation that would (1) provide local relief for disproportionate impacts of state exemptions and programs, (2) benefit to military communities, (3) transportation funding for local projects, (4) opposes legislation that would remove or limit local control or preempt local authority, (5) opposes legislation that would impose unfunded mandates and, (6) opposes legislation that would erode zoning authority.
Mayor Smith stated, “As council members, we must educate our constituents as to what is happening during this legislative session and support both Representative (Brad) Buckley and Senator (Dawn) Buckingham. Our main issue is the property tax exemption for 100 percent disabled veterans and their spouses that created a $2.5 million shortfall in our operating budget for this year and it’s continuing to grow.”
In other action, the council:
Denied changing the zoning of property at 1911 East Veterans Memorial Blvd.
Approved a zoning change at 114 E. Valley Road.
Approved a zoning change at 1003 South Roy Reynolds Drive.
Approved a conditional use permit at 2536 Jubilation Drive.
Approved a concept plan in the 700 block of South Amy Lane.
Awarded a contract for the wastewater treatment plant main lift station stairway safety improvement project totaling $64,000.
Authorized the Pet Adoption Center’s participation in the “No Place Like Home Challenge.”
Accepted a bid from First National Bank Texas as the institution that will finance the purchase of computers at a cost of $405,000.
Presented a certificate of appreciation to Steve Moody for serving as election judge in the December 18 Municipal Runoff Election.
Smith also proclaimed Jan. 12 to be “Mayor’s Monarch Pledge Day.”
