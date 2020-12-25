Next month, Lynda Nash will become the newest member of the Harker Heights City Council.
Nash won the Place 4 seat on Saturday, edging out Terry Delano by 54 votes in a special runoff election.
Final unofficial totals showed Nash with 820 votes, or 51.7% to 766 votes or 48.3% for Delano
Votes will be canvassed at a special City Council meeting on Tuesday.
After her swearing in on Jan. 12, Nash will become the first African American woman to serve on the Harker Heights City Council.
Nash said Saturday that she was impressed by the number of people who had told her they had turned out to vote for her.
“Almost everyone we talked to today said they had come out to support me,” Nash said.
“My dad was the last person to vote today — he came out at 6:58. He was so proud of me and my mom would have been so proud of me, too.”
Election Day voting proved to be the difference in the race.
According to unofficial election results from the city, Delano received 624 votes during early voting to 600 for Nash. But on Saturday, Nash garnered 209 votes to 137 for Delano.
Nash also received votes on 11 absentee ballots compared to five for Delano.
Nash had run as an advocate for revitalizing the city’s north side and dedicating more resources to the area north of I-14.
“We need a pharmacy and an urgent care center on the north side,” Nash said Saturday. “We need to take care off all our citizens, not just ones who have the resources.”
She added, “I am looking to working with the other council members to move the city forward. I know I may have a different perspective but I know we can all come together to get things done.”
After the results were announced Saturday, Delano said, “Miss Nash worked hard and ran a good race, and I offer her my congratualtions.
“I appreciate all the people who came out and voted for me. I appreciate the confidence they placed in me and thank them for their support.”
Saturday’s election was the culmination of a nearly yearlong campaign.
The two candidates filed for a spot on the election ballot at the beginning of the year, with Delano throwing his hat in the ring on Feb. 14, the last day to file for the May 2 election.
However, health concerns surrounding the spread of the coronavirus caused city officials to delay the municipal election until Nov. 3.
The regular election didn’t decide the issue, as none of the three candidates for the Place 4 seat received more than 50% of the vote — necessitating Saturday’s runoff.
In last month’s election, Nash led the three candidates with 4,781 votes or 42.32%, followed by Delano with 3,696 votes or 32.72% and Jeffrey K. Harris with 2,820 votes or 24.96%
The top two vote-getters — Nash and Delano — advanced to Saturday’s runoff election.
The Place 4 seat is being vacated by Councilman John Reider, who has served two consecutive three-year terms — the maximum under the city charter.
Nash’s term will expire in May 2023.
