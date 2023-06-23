It was almost more like a party or family reunion than a municipal meeting.
But those on hand at Tuesday’s Harker Heights City Council meeting were ready to celebrate the election of two new members.
In front of an overflow crowd of family members, friends and supporters, Lynda Nash and Stacey L. Wilson were sworn in to positions on the City Council on Tuesday, following their victories in the June 10 runoff election.
Nash is beginning her second three-year term on the council. Wilson is filling the final year on the three-year term of the Place 2 seat, which was vacated by Michael Blomquist when he ran successfully for the mayor’s post.
After a 15-minute recess for the purpose of offering congratulations and taking photos, the council returned to the dais to select a mayor pro tem.
In a unanimous 5-0 vote, Nash was elected to the position for the coming year, taking over the title previously held by Council member Jennifer McCann.
In the June 10 runoff, Nash received 1,150 votes to 936 votes for former Mayor Mike Aycock. Wilson won the Place 2 seat, receiving 1,129 votes to 962 for former Councilman Hal Schiffman.
Canvassed election totals for both races were approved prior to Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony.
Nash received her oath of office from Gregory K. Simmons, Killeen associate municipal judge. Bell County Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson administered the oath of office to Wilson.
The room was filled with cheers and applause after each woman finished their respective oaths.
After concluding her oath, Nash offered remarks to those gathered for the ceremony.
“Seeing so many people here today — family and supporters, and some who I just met during the campaign, I’m overwhelmed,” she said.
“Those of you who know me know that I have a condition where I can’t make tears easily. But I’m crying on the inside right now.”
Nash commented that she loves the city and its residents and pledged to work to continue to make it better — for those who voted for her and also those who didn’t.
Wilson also was emotional at the outpouring of support for her on Tuesday.
“For all my supporters and everyone who has worked so hard, this is for you,” she said.
candidate statements
On Wednesday, the day after their swearing in, Nash and Wilson offered statements about their election, as well as their goals for the city, in response to questions from the Herald.
Wilson:
I am truly honored and grateful to step into the role of a member of the Harker Heights City Council.
This position is not merely a job but a responsibility to enhance the quality of life for our vibrant community. My commitment is to focus on three key areas: safety, transparency, and infrastructure.
These are the guiding principles I will rely on as I serve you.
The first aspect, safety, is paramount. Our neighborhoods must be security havens, requiring a well- trained, well-paid, and efficient police force and emergency services. Beyond this, safety extends to practical measures like more sidewalks and streetlights, ensuring our children can safely commute to school, and our streets are well-illuminated.
Transparency is the second pillar of my mandate. The workings of our city government must be clear and understandable to everyone. My commitment is to keep you informed and involved in our city’s decision-making processes. I aim to promote transparency by implementing modern solutions such as live streaming and recording our meetings, bringing the workings of the council into your homes.
Lastly, the term “infrastructure” encapsulates the physical systems of our city — our roads, parks, bridges, and buildings. We must maintain and upgrade these structures to support our city’s growth and progress. A specific concern I plan to address is the management of traffic congestion to prevent it from becoming a bigger issue in the future.
Over the next few months, I will thoroughly evaluate our city’s current safety, transparency, and infrastructure plans. Based on this, I would like to work with our other city council representatives to develop a comprehensive improvement plan. I encourage all citizens to voice their needs and concerns as we embark on this journey.
I am sincerely thankful for your trust and faith in me. I am eager to serve and am confident that together, we can make Harker Heights an even better place to live, work, and grow.
Nash:
The City of Harker had a record turnout for the 10 June election with over 2,000 voters casting their ballot.
The Vote of the people demonstrates that the residents of Harker Heights trust me to be their voice. I am more than honored to Represent the City as the Mayor Pro Tem and will always strive to make them proud to have me as a Council Member.
My Goals for the remainder of the year will be:
Innovative Public Transportation — Investing funds for a micro transit form of public transportation for our residents to have not only timely and safe transportation, but they will be afforded effective options to move around the city at a low cost. Micro transit creates a more convenient and accessible public transportation service for our residents.
Arts Destination — One of my top priorities is developing a strategic view towards public art. This will be the first step to evolving Harker Heights into an Arts destination. Public art can be a tool that our city uses to build a stronger community as well as providing a strong economic impact. Developing a public art project will provide a strong collaboration between the city and private sector partners.
Investing in local businesses — Our local businesses are the backbone of our community. Decreasing the amount of economic spillage in our city by supporting business growth, entrepreneurship and homeownership through incentives, agreements, Chamber membership and collaboration with nonprofit organizations like Habitat for Humanity are beneficial to our residents.
