The Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library’s virtual Family Night program on Thursdays brings a lot of fun for children, always including a storytime segment, and often a craft of some kind that can be made from readily available supplies found around the house.
Last week’s Family Night program, once again from library director Lisa Youngblood’s kitchen, had a decidedly nautical theme, with Youngblood telling viewers, “I have been celebrating boats and sailors all day long, so I just thought we would do a very funny book.”
The book she chose for the evening was “Old MacDonald Had a Boat” by Steve Goetz. Youngblood sang the story to (of course) the tune of the original “Old MacDonald” song, following the story as Old MacDonald the farmer gets help from his farm animals in building a boat.
At the story’s conclusion, Youngblood said, “I thought what I’d really love to have is a sailor’s hat ... and I thought we would just make one together,” introducing the evening’s craft: constructing a sailor’s hat from paper.
She said that this craft would be a little more involved than usual, but as all parts would need to be made twice, it should be easy enough to follow along.
Materials needed were paper (Youngblood had a roll of butcher paper, but suggested newspaper or even gift wrap as alternatives), scissors, a ruler, a pen or pencil, twine or string, glue, and tape.
Youngblood began by cutting a large piece of butcher paper from the roll, then measured out 12 inches and making a small mark, which she used to draw a semicircle with a 12-inch radius. After cutting this out, she took her ruler and made a mark at 15 inches from one corner of the edge of the semicircle (this is called a chord).
Finding the midpoint of the bottom of the semicircle, she folded the paper from that midpoint to the 15-inch mark she had made; this left some excess paper, which she cut off. She then folded the remaining piece in half, then half again (it will resemble a cone).
Youngblood duplicated the process, giving her two cones. She cut the tips off both, then measured out three inches at each base and made a fold, which she said would form a curve. She opened each up and cut down to these curved folds.
She next folded all the edges in half and added glue, gluing the second piece to the first (the bottom part only, and only up to the line). Then she folded the paper all the way around and glued the ends down, making one big circle.
She put the top part of the hat together using the points, or “petals” as she called them, of the remaining paper. She had previously made two, small three-inch circles of paper; taking one now, she added glue and attached two opposing petals to the circle, reinforcing it with tape and repeating the process with the remaining petals. The second small circle she glued on top, then added an anchor to the front of the hat and it was complete.
At the program’s conclusion, Youngblood said, “I hope that you will have a good time making your own sailor’s hat ... Ahoy, mates!”
Watch the video on the library’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/harkerheightspubliclibrary/videos/163183229187634, and an online tutorial of the craft at https://www.youtube.com/watch?vuTKRIrfu9jM.
