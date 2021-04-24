Early voting got underway Monday for the Harker Heights municipal election, and after three days of voting, nearly 400 residents had turned out at the polls.
Balloting for two seats on the Harker Heights City Council brought 146 voters to the polls Monday, 111 voters on Tuesday and 126 voters Wednesday.
Also, 10 mail-in ballots have been received as of Wednesday.
Polls were open late Thursday — until 7 p.m. — which was after the press time for the Harker Heights Herald.
In the May 1 municipal election, the Place 2 and Place 5 city council seats are on the ballot. Two candidates are vying for the Place 2 seat and four candidates are seeking the Place 5 seat.
In the Place 2 race, incumbent Michael Blomquist faces a challenge from Howard “Scot” Arey.
In Place 5, incumbent Jody Nicholas is term-limited, and four residents are seeking to take her place on the council dais.
The candidates are Vitalis Dubininkas, Sam Halabi, Jeffrey Keith Harris and Stacey L. Wilson.
Killeen isd
Two seats are open on the Killeen Inidependent School District board of trustees, and districtwide, voters have gone to the polls in large numbers this week.
Through the first two days of early voting, 664 district residents had cast their ballots.
Voters are deciding who will represent them in Place 6 and Place 7 on the board.
The Place 6 seat is being vacated by Minerva Trujillo, who is not seeking reelection. Running to fill the seat are Riakos Adams and Cullen Mills.
In Place 7, incumbent JoAnn Purser, the board president, is facing a challenge from Lan Carter.
Harker Heights voters may vote in the school board election when they cast their ballots for the municipal election, as the two elections are being run jointly.
Early voting will continue through April 27 at Harker Heights City Hall, 305 Miller’s Crossing, with voting scheduled on weekdays only.
The dates and times for early voting are: Friday, April 23, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday, April 26, 7 a.m.-7 p.m. (extended hours), Tuesday, April 27, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Extended hours are offered during early voting to reduce crowding and enable more voters to cast their ballot.
Voting on Election Day will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. in the Multi-Purpose Room of the Harker Heights Parks and Recreation Center, 307 Miller’s Crossing.
Canvassing of the votes in the Harker Heights City Council election is scheduled to take place on May 11 at Harker Heights City Hall.
