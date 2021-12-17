The Bell County Public Health District is excited to announce Amy J. Yeager as the new Public Health District Director. Ms. Yeager will assume those duties on Feb. 14, 2022.
For 21 years, she has been the Director of Community Health at the Madison County Health Department (MCHD) in the Illinois suburbs of St. Louis.
Yeager also worked at SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis and Chestnut Health Systems, a substance abuse and mental health agency.
Yeager has a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Human Development and Family Studies with a dual concentration in children/adolescents and families and a minor in Health Education with a dual concentration in substance abuse and sexuality from The Pennsylvania State University.
She also has a Master of Public Health (MPH) with a concentration in Behavioral Science and Health Education and an emphasis area in Communication from Saint Louis University School of Public Health.
“Amy brings with her a vast array of education and experience in public health at the local and state level and has a desire to be involved with national organizations and initiatives, said Michael Blomquist, chairman of the Bell County Health District Board and a member of the Harker Heights City Council.
“We look forward to working with her for the health and well-being for all Bell County residents,” Blomquist said.
