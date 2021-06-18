In front of a standing-room-only crowd inside the Kitty Young Council Chambers at City Hall on Tuesday, Sam Halabi was officially sworn in and took the oath as administered by Municipal Court Judge Billy Ray Hall Jr., to fill Place 5 on the Harker Heights City Council.
Halabi, 56, earned his spot on the council by winning a June 5 runoff election against Stacey L. Wilson. He will serve a three-year term ending in May of 2024, taking the place vacated by Jody Nicholas, who was term limited by the city charter and ineligible to seek reelection.
The charter required that a runoff election be held because in the May 1 election, which featured four candidates, none of them received more than 50% of the votes cast.
In the May 1 election, Halabi received 502 votes, or 34%. Wilson got 474 votes or 32%.
Two other candidates, Jeffrey K. Harris and Vitalis Dubininkas finished out of the runoff. Harris received 360 votes or 26% and Dubininkas received 48 votes or 4%.
Votes from the June 5 runoff election were canvassed at Tuesday’s meeting and indicated that Halabi received 598 votes, or 54.7% of the votes cast to Wilson’s 495, or 45.3%.
Of the 1,094 total ballots cast in the June 5 election, 819 were registered during six days of early voting that ended on June 1.
Following the canvassing of the votes was the swearing-in ceremony of Halabi as the new councilmember in Place 5. Place 1 Councilmember Jennifer McCann was also appointed as mayor pro tem, replacing Place 2 Councilman Michael Blomquist in that role. McCann will serve as mayor pro tem through the May 2024 election.
A period of recognition was then held in honor of the departing Nicholas.
Nicholas received the traditional Harker Heights branding iron and State of Texas clock presented by Mayor Spencer Smith, a plaque honoring years of service from City Manager David Mitchell, and other items expressing Nicholas’ service from Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark and Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd.
The award presentations concluded with Nicholas’ receiving her personal copy of the Harker Heights-opoly game.
Mayor Smith then called for a short adjournment to allow time for the crowd to share good wishes with Nicholas and congratulations to Halabi. Smith then transitioned the council into a workshop session.
Halabi’s two brothers, Mike and Younes, attended the ceremony along with daughters Sara and Zeina. Halabi’s wife, Lily, and son, Amir, were unable to be at the ceremony because of prior commitments.
Halabi said, “I cannot say thank you enough for my friends and those who supported me in this election. I especially owe gratitude to the city staff and the assistance they provided whenever I needed help.”
He told the Herald, “My wife and I are small-business owners with our most successful business being the Lily’s Cakes Bakery. I am a business partner with my brother Younes at Papa’s Cafe, a Harker Heights breakfast establishment.”
Halabi said, “Harker Heights has been wonderful to me and my family and has supported our various business ventures for the past 25 years. What motivated me to run in this election was realizing that serving as a councilmember was one way that I could return the favor. I’m glad that I won and can begin giving back to the community.”
In a previous phone interview with the Herald, Halabi said, “When it comes to winning the election, I was in the right place at the right time. My goal is to learn how to work with the other councilmembers and do what I can to support the city staff as they strive to make improvements to our city.”
