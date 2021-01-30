Lynda Nash, elected in a Dec. 19 runoff election, attended her second meeting Tuesday as the new council member in Place 4 on the Harker Heights City Council.
Nash has been a resident of the city for 19 years, and prior to joining her associates on the dais in the Kitty Young Council Chambers at City Hall, she already had begun to form goals and priorities she would like to accomplish during her first year on the council.
In an interview with the Herald on Tuesday, she said, “The most important thing for me to do is be a true liaison for the citizens and the city government in Harker Heights. Just being a resident and spending time on the campaign trail, I learned that people did not understand what was going on and that maybe their voice was being taken away or that there was no one asking them to join in the conversation.”
Nash is not wasting anytime because on Wednesday, she began a weekly show “A Talk With Lynda” on Facebook, where she will discuss what went on in the meeting the day before just to keep viewers informed.
“I’ve had numerous people ask me why the council did that,” Nash said, adding that she quickly asks them, “Have you ever been to a council meeting and they say well I didn’t know they were having one.”
This idea of the Facebook discussion comes out of a belief that Nash has about involvement.
“Getting engaged in the conversation takes some of the mystery away,” she said. “People may not agree with what’s being said but you know why and when it happened. Then you can ask the questions like ‘why are we doing that’ and ‘does it make sense.’”
Nash ran her campaign and put emphasis on her concern about the north side of the city.
A couple of examples are establishing a community garden and the implementation of a Harker Heights Arts Council.
“I’d like to bring more emphasis to the economic development of the north side,” Nash said. “For those who are underserved, we’re opening up a Harker Heights Resource Center that will revolve around food distribution, clothing, teaching residents how to complete application forms for various services and other ways to give them upward mobility. What’s important to me is that I don’t just believe in giving a handout, but you should help people so it’s not a relative thing.”
Nash was an active-duty soldier 20 months, four months and one day, she said. Her service in the Army began just after high school graduation on Dec. 30, 1985.
“It was my first time away from my hometown in North Carolina,” she said. “My first duty station was Hawaii, where I stayedfor six years and turned out spoiled.” She was at Fort Benning and was one of five females in an infantry basic training unit.
“Next came Fort Hood and I knew I never wanted to leave and I loved it,” Nash said. “The bonus was living in Harker Heights,” Nash said.
Being a veteran, she gives back through the VFW, and is involved in several organizations that support female veterans. She would like to see the creation of a senior female center.
On the night she was sworn in as a council member, her family joined her for the ceremony — two daughters, Tanesha Scott and Viktoria Troupe and her son Dreylynn Nash along with her father, Leanue Davis.
Nash said, “I wish my mom could have been here to see it. She passed in 2011.”
As a council member, Nash has dedicated herself to serving the city’s residents to the best of her ability.
“I want to pull the citizens in,” she said.
“Even though we are almost three meetings into my time on the council, I must express to my fellow council members how accepting and helpful they’ve been in making this transition a great experience,” Nash said.
