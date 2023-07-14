Harker Heights’ new fire chief is on the job.
Shannon Stephens started work with the Harker Heights Fire Department on Monday.
Stephens was a 24-year veteran of the Colony Fire Department and served as an assistant chief in The Colony since 2014.
In an interview with the Herald Wednesday, Stephens said, “My first day at HHFD was busy but it was not work. One of the great things about being a firefighter is you get to go to work and not have to go to work, if that makes sense. One of my first impressions was that is the case at HHFD and I want to continue that from me to everyone in the organization.”
During Stephens research about the city and the fire department he learned from the website and other sources about the city’s leadership and how they interacted with each other.
“The amount of data that is available was also very impressive. Not all fire departments have that much data but with HHFD, I could tell there was great potential,” he said.
Stephens said, “I’m not from Central Texas and am completely new to the area and just coming into the culture of this area of the state in comparison with where I’ve been.”
“Prior to my first day on the job at HHFD, I made a trip here to meet with the shifts. After meeting with just the first one, I knew I had made the right decision. I’ve got two more shifts to go.”
At The Colony, Stephens was responsible for five fire stations and 95 staff members. He has also been a peer reviewer for the Center for Public Safety Excellence, an Adjunct Fire Instructor for Collin College and served on the Emergency Services Advisory Committee as a board member at Collin College.
Stephens is the lead instructor of the Fire Instructor III certification course curriculum which includes certifications for Fire Officer III and IV, Incident Commander and Incident Safety Officer.
City Manager David Mitchell said, “We are extremely excited to have Shannon as our next fire chief. He has made significant contributions to fire safety and devoted his life to public service.
“He will be a capable leader who will serve the City and HHFD as we confront the challenges of the future.”
Stephens has a bachelor’s degree in fire and emergency services administration from Texas A&M University-San Antonio as well as a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas at Arlington.
