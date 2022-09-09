Betiale Hawkins II, was officially promoted to the position of Chief of Police of the Harker Heights Police Department on Aug. 26 during a special ceremony staged in the Kitty Young Council Chambers at City Hall.
After 11 calendar days at the helm of the HHPD, the Herald sat down with Hawkins in his office at police headquarters on Wednesday to find out more about the person behind the badge.
Hawkins said, “Being given the opportunity to serve in this capacity where I grew up means a great deal. It’s even been more significant because I get to raise my family in this area.
There are so many people locally that impacted my life and this is a way I can ‘pay it forward’.”
Hawkins and his wife, Emmeline, have two children. He played football and basketball all four years in high school and graduated from Ellison High in 2004.
He played varsity basketball his sophomore and junior year and the team, coached by David Manley, won district every year.
When asked by the Herald about his climb up the career ladder, Hawkins said, “When I started working in corrections, I was very young. While working there, you had to present yourself as a good communicator.
“We were dealing with people who were much older and had committed serious crimes. You had to be able to communicate with them and I learned during that time how to do it in such a way that was respectful.”
“As I stepped into law enforcement, I realized that the foot-chasing and car-chasing perception of police officers was not reality. Police officers are counselors, parents, mediators, medics and so much more. Finding out that I could help people in more ways than just arresting criminals and taking them to jail motivated me to love the job even more.”
Hawkins said, “My training put me in touch with several great leaders. Living here provided me with opportunities to learn from experts from all over the world. Once you step into law enforcement, you have to become your own officer and the best way for me to do that was to take several different ideas from the best and make them my own.”
Hawkins said, “It’s been amazing to me at the changes I’ve seen in police work in such a short amount of time. When I first started here at HHPD, we didn’t have body cameras and social media had not come into its own. We had body mics and that was the extent of it.
“Information is so quickly spread now on Facebook, Twitter, TikTok and all the others that being transparent and doing things the right way is important. These days, an officer can respond to a call and before they arrive, it’s already on social media and has spread across the community.”
Former Police Chief Mike Gentry officiated the promotion ceremony and shared these thoughts with Hawkins,
“Being a chief of police carries with it a job description that is like no other. It spells out that there is no place to hide. Everyone at City Hall, the police department and in the community will look to you for answers and leadership. There is no deniability. You will earn and own every consequence of every decision you make.”
Gentry continued by saying, “I cannot tell you the pride associated with you making this rank today. I could not be happier or prouder to see you grow and develop into achieving this coveted role.”
Hawkins said, “One thing that a lot of people don’t know is that as my wife and I were planning our wedding, we both agreed that we wanted Mike Gentry to officiate at our ceremony, which he agreed to do in 2019.”
Summing it up, Hawkins said that the best thing about the HHPD is its people.
“We have a great staff here,” he said. “We have servant leaders and a desire to serve the public plus continue the mission of our city.”
