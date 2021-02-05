There’s a new bookstore in town — one that occupies a cozy space and that features independent authors. And one that focuses on community.
The store, Words Unite, is owned and operated by two strong, black female military veterans, Ashley Marie Knight and Qiana Cannon, both of whom have a background in education and who are published authors themselves. And both have chosen to make this area their home.
This is actually their third bookstore. The first, located on Fort Hood, operates as a kiosk in the base’s Main Exchange. The second is a mobile bookstore that travels to Air Force and Army bases around the nation “to put our independent authors on display,” said Cannon. And this, their third, is their community store, which only just opened on Jan. 25.
The community store is connected to the Tap Tap Art School, which Knight said is a “great partnership ... It will enhance a love of art and music and literature (in children). It’s a great fit to mesh that together.” She said that it’s part of their plan to make an environment for the education of children.
“We’re passionate about people, and we’re passionate about literacy,” Cannon said.
The women met each other for the first time about a year and a half ago on a trip to Washington, D.C., for women veterans. Knight said they were both authors and book lovers, and she had been wanting to open a bookstore that would create that educational environment.
Cannon said that a short time later they ran into each other, Knight pitched her the idea — something Cannon said she herself had always wanted to do — and the bookstore was born.
The women also wanted to help independent authors have a place to showcase their work.
“We understand the struggle of the independent author,” Cannon said. “Under one roof, we all excel, help people grow, and get their names out there ...This is a way to give back to the community.”
Knight echoed the sentiment. “It’s about the community. It has to be a community-improving effort.”
As the name suggests, Words Unite.
The store carries a collection of authors of different styles, genres, ages (one as young as 6 years old), races, and cultures. But Knight said that they all carry a positive message.
“Staying in a positive lane is how I would describe our books,” Knight said. All books sold are signed by the authors.
And by showcasing local and other independent, self-published authors (from all over the nation and as far away as Canada), Knight said it was one way to put more money back into the creators’ hands. They also carry other items from independent vendors, such as artwork, T-shirts (Cannon’s own creations), and masks.
“(This is) a way to inspire, create, and ignite creativity, and make our dreams come true,” said Knight. “That’s the core of it.”
“I’m so grateful to be able to do this,” Cannon said. “It was a work of love for me. It was a dream come true.”
Words Unite Community Bookstore is located at 103 Mountain Lion Road in Harker Heights, with hours from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. For questions or more information, call 512-714-7594 or go to https://www.wordsunitebookstore.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.