A new Jack in the Box restaurant in Harker Heights has been busy since its grand opening on June 4.
The fast food restaurant is located at 160 E, Central Expressway, next to IHOP.
The new franchise replaced the former Harker Heights restaurant, which was located across the highway on the corner of East Farm-to-Market 2410 and East Central Texas Expressway.
Jack and the Box District Manager Cameron Stout was excited about the advantages of the new location.
“The way to the express lane on the other side of the highway had very limited access and was very difficult to get out of,” he said.
According to Stout, the situation got even more difficult after the adjacent Exxon gas station closed.
Jack in the Box executives chose the new location to make the restaurant more visible from the highway and easily accessible from the access road as well as from Millers Crossing.
The new franchise offers guests a 24-hour drive-thru and indoor dining from 6 a.m to midnight Monday to Sunday.
Although opening the new restaurant during the current coronavirus pandemic was an unusual scenario, Stout and his team have had a smooth transition from one location to the other.
“We just closed for a week to get all the equipment over,” he said.
The new restaurant features the usual design with modern perks inside including an updated soda machine, USB plugs for smartphones and unique lighting.
The new restaurant is the only Jack in the Box location in Harker Heights.
Five additional restaurants of the chain are located in Killeen, at 5301 W Stan Schlueter Loop, 1100 E. Central Texas Expressway, 3201 E Veterans Memorial Blvd., 3800 E. Elms Road and 160 E. Central Texas Expressway. One franchise is located on Fort Hood.
While there are no set plans on adding additional locations in the area, the brand is constantly working on improving their dining facilities.
To guarantee the safety of customers, Jack in the Box increased hygiene and safety measures in all restaurants including mandatory glove and face masks use for employees, frequent cleaning and disinfecting of all surfaces such as tables, door handles, chairs and countertops, as well as visual social distancing guidelines on floors and tables.
Sneeze guards are installed on the counters inside the restaurant and on the drive-thru windows to protect all interactions between guests and employees.
Following Gov. Greg Abbott’s plan to reopen Texas, Jack in the Box increased its lobby capacity to 75% on June 15 for all local franchises.
Although COVID-19 has put restrictions on restaurants, local crews have been busy at all franchises of the fast food chain.
“We are noticing higher increases in drive-thru traffic with much larger orders that we normally see,” Stout said. “A lot of people are staying at home and use mobile order. They just don’t want to cook all the time and go to restaurants that are close by.”
Jack in the Box is one of the nation’s largest hamburger chains with more than 2,200 restaurants in 21 states. The franchise is known as the pioneer of all-day breakfast.
