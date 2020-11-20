Kristina Ramirez, the newly appointed Planning and Development Director for the City of Harker Heights, was front and center at her first Council meeting Nov. 10.
She was called on to be actively involved in five items from a 14-item agenda through either making presentations, answering questions posed by council members and clarifying detailed information.
Ramirez, 45, is no stranger to Harker Heights City Hall or to city government, in general. During the past year, she held the position of assistant public works director — a job that included examining utilities and assisting with regulatory compliance so the daily, weekly, monthly and annual reports met state and federal guidelines.
Those reports covered water, wastewater, solid waste, streets, and the plant services fleet were the primary ones, but Ramirez also participated in the local review of permits, plats and zoning cases and viewed them from a public works perspective.
In an interview with the Herald on Monday, Ramirez said, “During my 11 years with the City of Killeen, eight of those were as director of environmental services, where I was also involved in reviewing permits, plats and zoning issues.”
“When Joseph (Molis) left his position in Harker Heights, I was not looking to fill that vacancy, and it was not the original path that I had perceived for myself but it was an opportunity that I could not pass up.
“When I was approached about the position, it did take advantage of my past work and management experience,” Ramirez said. “It gave me a new challenge to think about things from a different perspective and taking into consideration the overall expectations for our City and making them a reality,” she said.
Ramirez worked in the private sector as a design engineer prior to working at the City of Killeen and also worked on several projects in Harker Heights such as the reconstruction of the original Old Nolanville Road and the FM 2410 Community Park.
She said, “I had a vested interest in this area by seeing it grow over a period of time and being part of a new type of park and other developments occurring in the region.”
Ramirez told the Herald that the transition into her new job was extremely smooth, based on her time with the City of Killeen and the relationships she developed there while acquiring new ones along the way with the staff at the City of Harker Heights.
According to Ramirez, her personal goal as director of planning and development is to keep residents informed as to what is going on in the City of Harker Heights.
“When we have a new business starting or there is other growth on the horizon, the citizens need the knowledge that explains the “whys” and “wherefores” of what is being considered and how to support the chamber of commerce with their outreach efforts,”
Internally, Ramirez stated that she wants to maintain proper development and retain the qualified staff that runs City Hall.
“I want us to provide an enhanced product to our citizens,” she said.
In addition to the day-to-day responsibilities of the planning and development director, Ramirez also serves as a liaison and provides expertise when it comes to ordinances and permits for the City through attending several different meetings of citizen committees and commissions. These volunteers serve the City by considering applicant’s requests to change the zoning of property and share their perspective with the Council.
Ramirez is originally from Kansas, where she met and married a soldier who brought her to Fort Hood.
“When he decided to leave the Army, we liked the area so much that we stayed,” she said. “We work in two different cities and live in the middle. We have three children. Our daughter is a Texas Tech graduate and the other two are in high school.”
