Kathleen Mascarenas, the newest officer in the Harker Heights Police Department, was added to the force during an official swearing-in ceremony Monday in the Training Room of HHPD headquarters.
Mascarenas graduated from the Police Training Academy in 2020 and went to work with the Bell County Sheriff’s Office as a certified law enforcement officer. She performed duties in the records, evidence and transportation divisions.
Prior to becoming a certified officer, Mascarenas worked as an employee at the Sheriff’s Office since 2018.
“The licensure between the Sheriff’s Department and a municipal police officer are the same, so since coming to HHPD, my training is agency specific,” Mascarenas said. “In other words, I learned the job expectations when I worked for the sheriff. Now that I’ve joined the HHPD, I’m focusing on how this department operates and what they expect of me as an officer.”
Mascarenas told the Herald that she applied with the HHPD while looking for law enforcement opportunities within Bell County.
“Although I am a certified police officer and have graduated from the academy, they will still take me through the initial steps just like any other officer who has just completed their training with the academy,” she said. “At this point through the end of May, my main responsibility is to learn everything that this agency will teach me.”
Her biggest influence in pursing a police officer’s position is that her dad has been in law enforcement since 1975. He is currently the sheriff in Orange County, California.
Harker Heights Police Chief Phil Gadd, in what has continued to be a tradition begun by chiefs from the past, spoke at the beginning of the swearing in Monday with this statement, “What a nice afternoon it is as we add a new officer to our police department!”
That first comment from Gadd drew at least one audible “Whoop” from the crowd of fellow HHPD officers and city officials gathered for the ceremony.
Gadd continued his remarks by citing several examples from across the nation concerning the reasons why law enforcement has received a “black eye” due to the conduct of some officers. Gadd said, “In reality, less than one percent of those in law enforcement are unfit to wear the badge.”
Gadd then led the oath repeated by Mascarenas. Following the oath, Mascarenas’ husband, Jonathan, completed the ceremony with the pinning of the badge.
The ceremony concluded with a round of applause for the newly sworn-in officer followed by handshakes, hugs and congratulations.
