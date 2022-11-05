by jana lynn kilcrease
harker heights herald
The families of the nation’s armed forces are not immune to the effects of rising food prices or food shortages or even hunger. On Oct. 27, the YMCA-Killeen opened the Five-Star Food Market inside the Harker Heights Wellness Center at 110 Mountain Lion Road.
The YMCA-Killeen will now be able to help those families during a weekly shopping experience at the “grocery store.” The facility began holding food distribution events in October 2021, and raised 3,500 pounds of food in September 2022. Now that the organization has a physical location, residents will be able to come in periodically to “shop” for items that they need. The bulk of food for the pantry will come from Feeding America, a national nonprofit hunger relief organization.
The pantry, will be open for shopping from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday. Shelves are stocked with canned goods, dry goods and a refrigerated cooler for dairy products and other perishible items like frozen meat and poultry. There is also an ample supply of fresh fruits and vegetables
At last week’s grand opening event, British Maj. Gen. Mike Keating, the deputy commander of III Corps and Fort Hood, welcomed guests and spoke about how important this resource is to military families and their peace of mind.
“This community saw a need and immediately got to work to meet it,” said Keating. “No soldier or military family should go hungry or worry about where the next meal is coming from.”
The pantry has been offering assistance to Spc. Tyler Yager’s family for several months. His wife, Caitlyn Long, was present at the grand opening and welcomes the new on-site location.
“I’m a stay at home mom,” Long said. “I have two boys, One is eight and my five-year-old has special needs.” Her husband is deployed and Long feels she is needed at home right now. Without a second income the family sometimes runs short on food items and Long says having the pantry available once a week is a real blessing.
Food Coordinator Robert Reeves was also on-hand to welcome visitors to see the new pantry.
“Patrons are welcomed to select 25 lbs. of food from our shelves, not including the refrigerated, frozen or fresh food available,” Reeves said. “Each week, shoppers have a different selection.”
Amanda van Loon is another mom who praises the availability of pantry items for her family. She and husband Sgt. Robert van Loon have been in Killeen for five years. The couple has two sons, one is six and the other is four.
“We had WIC benefits, but as my kids get older, that benefit will stop,” van Loon said.
The weekly availability of the pantry with its fresh and frozen food options is a welcome benefit for this family.
“Today,” Reeves said, “there are diapers, Lucky Charms cereal boxes, quarts of apple juice and some packaged meals. Next week there could be a completely different selection of goods.”
Reeves said he is open to suggestions from those who come in for groceries.
He said there are options available for him to select from, and he would like to be able to offer families what they really use.
“Without tangible support like this, from the community where they serve and live, soldiers and their families can suffer real setbacks,” Keating said. “No soldier, veteran, or member of their family should go hungry. And, any who serve may find it humbling to ask for help.
“I thing it is both hard and brave to seek out resources in times of need. Thank you all for your support of our troops and their families.” Keating said.
Since it began, the food assistance program has distributed upwards of 45,000 pounds of food to active-duty and veteran families. On average, the program distributes 6,000 pounds of food each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.