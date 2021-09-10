A budget public hearing was scheduled Tuesday by the Harker Heights City Council, but no one showed up to make comments on the Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget and fee schedule.
The proposed 2022 fiscal year budget was prepared using a tax rate of 65.19 cents per $100 valuation.
Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee went over the budget in its entirety on Aug, 27 and prior to the public hearing Tuesday presented changes to the general and fixed asset funds as of Sept. 7.
According to the document distributed at the Aug. 27 Council Budget Retreat, the total of all funds in the 2021-2022 fiscal year proposed budget begins with a fund balance of $28,189,255. Revenues will total $55,169,700 and expenditures will be $64,642,000.
The decrease in fund balance totals $9,472,300 creating an ending fund balance of $18,716,925.
The reserve requirement total of $7,721,875 and restricted funds of $4,227,774 leaves the city with an ending fund balance of $6,767,276.
Lealiiee said, “Just because the revenues projected to be received are less than the expenditures projected to be spent does not mean that the city is operating at a deficit. The beginning and ending fund balances for the FY 2022 budget is sufficient and will not have a deficit balance.
“The Capital Projects Fund is also spending prior-year bond proceeds (prior-year revenue) to fund projects that are part of the expenditure amounts (current year expenditures),” she said.
There have been changes to the general and fixed asset funds since the budget retreat. Parks and Recreation equipment was proposed to cost $16,400 and was revised upward to $23,800, an increase of $7,400.
Total expenditures in the General Fund have remained the same at $30,774,000 with an ending fund balance of $10,235,244 on Sept. 30, 2022.
Total fixed asset expenditures were proposed to be $1,020,900 but have been revised to $1,028,300, an increase of $7,400. The fund balance went from a proposed $153,701 to a revised $146,301, a decrease of $7,400.
Total expenses for all funds climbed from a proposed $64,642,000 to $64,649,400, a difference of $7,400 leaving a decrease of $7,400 in the revised fund balance of $18,709,525.
The council approved five additional new items Tuesday:
$15,000 to the Greater Killeen Community Clinic, an increase of $3,000
A Drop-Site Fee of $1 in the Sanitation Fund, an increase in revenues of $135,100 to support increased expenses at the Recycling Drop Center
$10,000 in legal fees for revision of the city charter
a fee schedule change to delete heavy vehicle parking permits due to the regulation going into effect on Oct. 1
an additional fee schedule change for youth sports registration for baseball/softball-$55.00 and all others-$45.00 (resident) and baseball/softball-$65.00 and others-$55 (non-resident).
The council postponed the final adoption of the Fiscal Year 2021-22, budget and fee schedule to Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m.
There will not be a public hearing on the budget; however, residents are encouraged to take the opportunity to provide comments on the budget during the citizen comment period at the beginning of the meeting.
On Tuesday, the council will be conducting a tax rate public hearing and adoption, during which residents will be able to provide their comments regarding the tax rate.
The location of the Sept. 14 meeting will be at the Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail.
Additional information on the FY 2022 budget can be found at www.harkerheights.gov/2021taxrates.
Harker Heights Assistant City Manager Jerry Bark and Finance Director Ayesha Lealiiee contributed to this story.
