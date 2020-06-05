NOLANVILLE — After talking about the city’s vision and mission in a meeting in 2015, Nolanville is about to take the next step into its future through the results of a citywide survey created by the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation, under the leadership of Gloria Blauvelt.
The survey is the beginning step in developing a Comprehensive Plan. Included in the survey are “smart” tech-based approaches planned by Nolanville residents in partnership with Texas Target Communities and ENDEAVR, a group of 100 students from Texas A&M University in College Station. Many of them are from landscape and architecture classes.
The comprehensive survey addresses housing, transportation, economic development, smart technologies, and quality of life topics.
Blauvelt told the Herald, “The survey has some very targeted areas that we would like to use to get to know what the residents would like to prioritize and be implemented.”
Currently, there is a web page set up to participate in the survey: https://www.nolanvilletx.gov/page/Engage.
On that page, residents can view the projects developed by the students in ENDEAVR and provide additional questions and comments about the plan. Residents are encouraged to complete the survey for a chance to win a $35.00 gift card.
The vision for the ENDEAVR project is to promote safety, circulation and mobility through alternative modes of transportation for the city. Bus routes, bike lanes and sidewalks will be some the ways to achieve the vision.
A plethora of methods will be used to achieve safety with the use of smart lighting features, gabion edge reinforcement, flood sensors, flood prediction systems and pollution systems.
Stabilizing plants and natural and sustainable materials will be used to accomplish the environmental goal.
A citywide trail, way finding signage, software applications and mix-use spaces will complete the connectivity objectives.
The A&M students divided into 10 teams and targeted their efforts on their particular section of the entire plan.
Some examples of those included Market Street, the No Flood Zone, and the Smart Train Notification System.
Blauvet said, “Some of these projects will be implemented this year depending on the amount of funding from TxDOT grants.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.