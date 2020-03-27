NOLANVILLE — The senior population in Nolanville is being fed hot meals because of a cooperative effort between the city and Let Us Do the Cooking, a catering service located in Nolanville.
City Manager Kara Escajeda told the Herald it all began when Mayor Andy Williams was about to sign the State of Emergency declaration. He decided to include that those who need food during a Shelter in Place order would have their needs met.
Kristine Albus of Let Us Do the Cooking, said, “We’ve been commissioned by the City of Nolanville to prepare hot meals for seniors this week. We’re more than happy to help out the community.”
Albus is assisted by Brittney Haynes, the event manager at Let Us Do the Cooking assists Albus in preparing food. Members of the staff do the cooking while others pack up the food for delivery.
“Donations have poured in from various individuals throughout the community and that allows us to provide this service and also prepare meals for non-profit organizations,” Albus said. “For example, we provided meals for the Fire and Police departments.”
Albus said they began on Monday and will continue through this week but are not sure how long they will be providing the meals. “In our business we know how to adapt and are good at it,” said Albus.
Let Us Do the Cooking is owned by Meredith Viguers, who has been in the restaurant and catering business for about 20 years.
The caterers are laying out their menus for each week. On Monday, it was meat loaf, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and a biscuit. Tuesday’s menu was smothered chicken, roasted potatoes, glazed carrots and a roll.
Tuesday was their busy day because it was “Take Home Tuesday.”
Albus said, “Residents come to our location each Tuesday and we meet them at their cars with the food that’s been prepared. We expect several cars to drive by between 3 and 7 p.m. and it’s open to the public.”
According to Albus, they aren’t set up for people just to come by and order because our meals are made to order. “We need about 24 hours notice to prepare special meals.”
