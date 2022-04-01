NOLANVILLE — The circus came to town Sunday afternoon — and kids of all ages were on hand to enjoy the festivities.
Organizers from the non-profit Nolanville Faith Outreach Center were happy with the turnout and collected $3208.69 in donations for a new medical clinic, slated to be completed sometime this summer.
There was something for everyone, with animal acts, jugglers, clowns and gravity-defying aerialists under the big top. Circus performers from The Culpepper and Merriweather Circus out of Oklahoma were in rare form for two shows under the tent.
Outside on the grounds were food vendors and pony rides, face painting and bounce houses.
Children played in and around the exhibits and vendors with lollipops and cotton candy. The smell of carnival food wafted over the crowd of families with strollers or wagons in tow.
“We appreciate the neighborhood support and for those who travelled from other communities,” said Patricia Warden, Outreach Center board member said.
Warden, the pastor of Nolanville First United Methodist Church, was genuine in her praise for the volunteers who worked hard to ensure the event went off smoothly.
Proceeds from the sale of tickets were collected and added to the growing fund for expenses related to the cleanup and restoration of a building to be used primarily for medical services.
The nonprofit group is working collectively to refurbish a structure at 101 N. Main St. in Nolanville, which was donated for use use by the non-profit organization.
Nolanville Faith Outreach, Inc., is a team of community churches and volunteers whose stated mission is to carry out the compassionate healing ministry of Christ by providing personalized quality health services to the medically under served of the greater Nolanville and Harker Heights area.
According to its website, “safety-net clinics, which provide free services provided by volunteer healthcare professionals to uninsured patients, offer a number of benefits to health systems.”
The idea for this center came after much research and many inquiries.
“And, lots of prayer,” Warden said. In her own words, Warden talked about how she and other volunteers went door-to-door throughout the community.
“As part of our church’s outreach, we visited over 500 homes to spread the Gospel — and asked about their health care options while we were at it,” Warden said. “Of those, only 28 households had sufficient insurance coverage to pay for basic medical services.”
Warden realizes it was not a scientific survey; however, it made something clear to her. There was a great need in her community for adequate health services for those who couldn’t afford routine medical care.
On the nolanvillefaith.org website it states that, “access to comprehensive, quality health care services is important for promoting and maintaining health, preventing and managing disease, reducing unnecessary disability and premature death and achieving health equity for all Americans.”
Dr. Stanley Allen, a retired Army chaplain, pastors at Faith Fellowship, another church that sponsored this ministry. At present, Allen is the general contract on the building project and was eager to thank the many sub-contractors who have volunteer time, equipment and supplies.
“Before COVID-19, the project goal was estimated at $167,000 needed to clean out, repair and build back the walls and fixtures needed to permit the project and see it through,” Allen said. “Today, we can only estimate costs, due to inflation, weather, fuel increases and the economy in general — the price tag has grown to over two and one-half times the amount originally projected.”
Allen said that volunteers have been generous with “sweat-equity.” Most of the licensed contractors have committed to put in additional time to re-wire, re-plumb, re-paint, and replace items needed to complete the project. Warden also mentioned that some of the funding will come from grants available for some of the needs.
“We plan to open slowly, at first,” Warden said. The Outreach group has partnered with other agencies that have experience in organizing and maintain services for a variety of needs. Warden mentioned that there are many programs which could benefit by utilizing the Outreach Center. Inside the 1,800-square-foot-building, plans include two exam rooms and a lavatory, a laboratory for medical testing, an office and a small meeting space.
Participating churches sponsoring the outreach center include First Baptist, Grace Abounds Tabernacle, Christ Bible Church, Faith Fellowship, Christian Faith Ministries, Central Union Church of Christ, First United Methodist and Freedodm Road Biker Church.
Although the group welcomes monetary donations of any size, there may be opportunities for someone who has time, energy or resources available. More information is available at their website nolanvillefaith.org or their Facebook page. Donations may be mailed to 101 N. Main St., Nolanville, Texas 76559.
“Or, call me,” Warden said. The telephone number is 843-453-2464.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.