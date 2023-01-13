NOLANVILLE — Emotions ran high last weekend as a Central Texas family received its first house thanks to the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity.
Caring for their four grandchildren, Vanessa and George Spruell say the house will ensure their safety and well-being.
The Spruells had previously been homeless in Austin, sleeping in a car and bathing themselves and their grandchildren in convenience store restrooms. Most recently, they have been renting a house in Killeen.
“It’s like a gift for me. It was like a piece of paper, and it opened and there was a home right there,” Vanessa said Saturday, tears streaming down her face. “And that’s what I love because now, the girls can go and lay down and say it’s going to be OK.”
The Spruells were introduced to the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity when Ken Cates was the CEO. Not long after that meeting, the Spruells were shown the plan for their house.
“I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, are you serious?’” Vanessa said. “I just went to my room and (told) God, ‘Thank you for giving us a home.’”
Not long after enrolling her children in public school in Nolanville, Vanessa knew things would be fine.
“We came to Nolanville and put the girls in school,” Vanessa said. “The teachers were telling me, ‘Don’t worry about this, grandma — we got the girls, they’re going to have a good education.”
The city of Killeen also contributed to that education over Christmas as all four children were given brand-new laptop computers and other gifts.
For Vanessa and George, however, the best gift is likely still the house.
Vanessa Spruell gasped and became overwhelmed with emotion when she saw the keys to her and her husband’s new home in Nolanville.
“I’ve never been a homeowner before,” she explained through tears after looking through the three-bedroom, two-bathroom house with her husband and four grandchildren.
The grandchildren — Anastasia Kyles, Destiny Kyles, Saniyah Hannibal and Zariya Loza — were also excited.
As the family approached the house in their vehicle, emotions started to swell.
“I kept saying to myself, ‘Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Jesus. Thank you, Jesus, for letting us walk this journey with you,” Vanessa said. “When I drove up this way, it was like I froze, and then I started having tears come down. And the girls were screaming in the backseat — screaming and howling like, ‘We got it. We got it, grandma. We got the house already.’”
The frame of the house was built on the grounds of the state Capitol in Austin in June 2022 during one of Habitat for Humanity Texas’ projects called “Day at the Dome.”
Kristin Smith, current CEO of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, said volunteers who helped put the frame together inscribed messages of encouragement on the studs.
Volunteers whose messages are inscribed within the walls of the home include Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, who serves as the representative for District 55, which now includes Nolanville, and Land Commissioner Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway, who, at the time was still senator of Senate District 24, which covers Bell County.
Smith explained that due to COVID-19 and other challenges, the Spruells’ home is the first home dedication in a couple of years. That said, she and the staff at Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity have big plans for 2023.
“My vision for 2023 is planting the seed,” Smith said during the ceremonial portion of the proceedings. “And it takes the community to come together to water the seed. So today, we’re planting the seed for this family, the community, first-time home-buyers, first-time taxpayers. But, all of us stand together to continue watering the seed across our coverage area.”
Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity has served Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties since 1994.
