NOLANVILLE —The Nolanville Food Pantry distributed 90 bags of full of the fixings for Thanksgiving dinner, including turkeys, on Nov. 19.
Mary McDonald, the director of the Nolanville Food Pantry for more than 24 years, told the Herald that the one-day event from 2 to 6 p.m. last Thursday attracted a new group of volunteers and that’s been helpful.
“We’re gonna have enough food for everyone and it’s gonna be fantastic,” she said.
“We’re thrilled because we heard there were going to be 99 turkeys but now we’ve learned that number is over 100, so everyone should get a turkey. We had hams delivered, too, but we’re saving them for the Christmas giveaway.”
McDonald said that the volunteers do such a good job of taking care of the hard work that she doesn’t have to do much around the pantry, but everyone who lives in Nolanville and those who volunteer know better.
The Thanksgiving food bags contain green beans, corn, sweet potatoes, pumpkin pie, peanut butter, mac and cheese, spaghetti, instant potatoes, gravy mix, cake mixes and icing. The food items will feed up to family of 10, according to McDonald.
Ann Rowe, one of the pantry volunteers who distributes the turkeys, said, “We are so blessed by donations and are glad to help those who are less fortunate.”
McDonald said, “A person who used to be my neighbor just walked up to me here at the pantry and handed me a $50 bill. Another lady who just moved here saw the pantry and handed me $60. You never know where it’s gonna come from, but you know it will.”
