NOLANVILLE — Two months after Kerri Fillip exited her position as the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation director, city officials announced in a Thursday news release that Brian O’Connor will become its new EDC coordinator.
The city has also split the role in two, and announced in the same release that current Community Outreach & Public Affairs Coordinator Jennifer Shidler will also become the new Keep Nolanville Beautiful coordinator.
“The city is very excited about adding Brian to the team and expanding Jennifer’s involvement with the City,” said Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda. “Each has a unique set of skills and experience that will help advance our economic development goals and bring creativity to our community outreach initiatives.”
O’Connor most recently served as the vice president of the economic development for the Greater Killeen Chamber of Commerce and brings with him more than 26 years of economic and community development experience, the release said.
As the EDC coordinator, O’Connor will be responsible for cultivating Nolanville’s business attraction and building strategies to entice business development and retention.
The release cites O’Connor’s most notable achievements as developing the research park at Texas A&M University-Central Texas and extending broadband networks throughout the Killeen Independent School District.
He holds a Bachelor of the Arts in economics and a master’s degree in urban design and city planning from Cleveland State University in Ohio. He is also an Economic Development Finance Professional certificate holder from the National Development Council, a nonprofit dedicated to “supporting and preserving affordable housing” and creating jobs through partnerships with local governments.
KEEP NOLANVILLE BEAUTIFUL
Expanding her role in the Nolanville government will be Jennifer Shidler, the city’s current Community Outreach & Public Affairs Coordinator.
As the Keep Nolanville Beautiful coordinator, Shidler will be responsible for promoting litter eradication, recycling and beautification efforts in Nolanville using education, events and volunteer engagement, the release said.
“I am excited to be taking on an official role with Keep Nolanville Beautiful as the program coordinator,” Shidler said. “I have a passion for community development and engagement, and I look forward to sharing that passion with our residents and surrounding communities. I want to keep building on the amazing work that KNB has already achieved.”
Shidler holds a bachelor’s degree in communication, public relations, and marketing from Indiana State University and is a 10-year resident of Nolanville, the release said.
