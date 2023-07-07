Nolanville welcome sign

Contractors are nearly finished with the Nolanville sign visible when exiting the city's limits on Interstate 14.

The new Nolanville welcome signs are nearly finished, according to city officials.

“The stone portion of the sign is complete. Additional landscaping and lighting will be added in the coming weeks,” Nolanville Community Outreach Coordinator Jennifer Shidler said.

