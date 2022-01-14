NOLANVILLE — On Mondays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Nolanville Fire Department, in partnership with the City of Nolanville, Bell County Health Department and the Bell County Emergency Management Center and the City of Killeen, is sponsoring free COVID testing and vaccinations at Central Bell County Fire and Rescue, 84 North Main in Nolanville.
The site will be open again today from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The Herald visited the location on Monday and spoke with Nolanville Fire Chief Douglas McKinney.
According to McKinney, his department has been giving free tests for a little over a year.
“When vaccines became available, the military helped us in giving the first round and then we began to partner with the organizations that were mentioned earlier,” McKinney said.
Concerning the response to the testing site, McKinney said, “Around Dec. 24, we saw a dramatic jump in the number of people showing up at our location. Leading up to December, we had between 20 and 30 people getting tested a day. Now that it’s January, we’ve peaked at 300.”
On Monday of this week, the 25 cars lined up on Avenue G around noon were a good indication of the response, but that did not include the cars waiting in back of the building filled with occupants to be tested.
The length of wait time was about an hour and half, according to an unidentified volunteer fireman directing traffic.
Those waiting could stay in their vehicles until they approached a single window. At that point, they had to leave their vehicle just long enough to step up close to the window and receive their nasal swab.
McKinney told the Herald that 200 people were tested on Monday and that 10 percent of those received vaccines.
“We tried to educate people about the importance of getting the vaccine. The vaccine will not keep people from getting COVID but it does help in the battle to recover from it,” McKinney said.
It takes six in-house people each day to operate the site. There are three to four testers, data entry personnel and traffic control, according to McKinney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.