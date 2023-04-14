NOLANVILLVE — Keep Texas Beautiful has recognized the City of Nolanville as one of the winners of the 2023 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards for outstanding community improvement by the Keep Nolanville Beautiful program, with an award amount of $130,000.
In partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, Keep Texas Beautiful has awarded the Governor’s Community Achievement Award to Texas communities for over 50 years. The award is one of Texas’s most coveted annual environmental and community improvement honors.
In addition to this award, The City of Nolanville has also received a Gold Star Affiliate recognition, the highest form of annual recognition by Keep Texas Beautiful.
Keep Nolanville Beautiful is a repeat recipient, having won the same award in 2018 in the amount of $110,000. These funds were used to beautify Main Street by providing landscaping improvements.
The city established Keep Nolanville Beautiful, an affiliate member of Keep Texas Beautiful and Keep America Beautiful, in 2015 as an environmental advocacy and action committee to preserve and improve the community and enhance the quality of life in the City of Nolanville.
Keep Nolanville Beautiful achieves these goals through education and hands-on programs that emphasize personal action in land stewardship, beautification, and recycling.
The City continues to support Keep Nolanville Beautiful by providing resources and developing programs annually, including cleanup events, environmental conservation efforts, sustainable practices, beautification, and educational initiatives.
This year’s achievements could not have been possible without the dedication and support of the Nolanville Economic Development Corporation, the City Council, volunteers, and citizens of Nolanville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.