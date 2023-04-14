Community

NOLANVILLVE — Keep Texas Beautiful has recognized the City of Nolanville as one of the winners of the 2023 Governor’s Community Achievement Awards for outstanding community improvement by the Keep Nolanville Beautiful program, with an award amount of $130,000.

In partnership with the Texas Department of Transportation, Keep Texas Beautiful has awarded the Governor’s Community Achievement Award to Texas communities for over 50 years. The award is one of Texas’s most coveted annual environmental and community improvement honors.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.