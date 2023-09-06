Nolanville Elementary.jpg

Killeen ISD is proud to announce that eight additional schools, including Nolanville Elementary School, were recognized as Purple Star Designated Campuses by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) highlighting strong school support for military-connected students and families.

The eight new Purple Star campuses, combined with one campus that had their designation renewed this year, moved the total number of Purple Star campuses to 27. The designation is a two-year distinction.

