Killeen ISD is proud to announce that eight additional schools, including Nolanville Elementary School, were recognized as Purple Star Designated Campuses by the Texas Education Agency (TEA) highlighting strong school support for military-connected students and families.
The eight new Purple Star campuses, combined with one campus that had their designation renewed this year, moved the total number of Purple Star campuses to 27. The designation is a two-year distinction.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath shared, “Campuses with a Purple Star Designation let military families know that they are dedicated to providing the best quality educational experience for their children while in Texas public schools.”
The Purple Star Campus Designation, a special honor created by the 86th Texas Legislature through SB 1557, recognizes Texas school districts and open-enrollment charter school campuses that show their support and commitment to meeting the unique needs of military-connected students and their families. KISD proudly serves the students of Killeen, Harker Heights, Nolanville, and Fort Cavazos.
In addition to Nolanville Elementary, the following KISD campuses have received the Purple Star Designation:
Montague Village Elementary School
Robert M. Shoemaker High School
Timber Ridge Elementary School
Cedar Valley Elementary School
Reeces Creek Elementary School
Willow Springs Elementary School
Pathways Academic Campus*
*Purple Star designation renewed
To receive the Purple Star Campus Designation, a school must meet the following criteria:
Designate a campus-based military liaison.
Create and maintain an easily accessible web page that includes information for military-connected students and their families. Host a campus transition program.
Offer at least one of the following initiatives: A resolution showing support for military-connected students and families; participation in Month of the Military Child or Military Family Month; or a partnership with a school liaison officer to encourage and provide opportunities for active-duty military members.
Following is a full list of KISD campuses with Purple Star Designation. Bolded schools have campuses in Harker Heights or Nolanville:
Montague Village Elementary School
Robert M. Shoemaker High School
Timber Ridge Elementary School
Cedar Valley Elementary School
Reeces Creek Elementary School
Nolanville Elementary School
Willow Springs Elementary School
Roy J. Smith Middle School
Killeen ISD Career Center
Mountain View Elementary School
Oveta Culp Hobby Elementary School
Eastern Hills Middle School
Dr. Joseph A. Fowler Elementary School
Harker Heights High School
Charles E. Patterson Middle School
Skipcha Elementary School
Meadows Elementary School
Union Grove Middle School
Liberty Hill Middle School
Clear Creek Elementary School
Audie Murphy Middle School
Venable Village Elementary School
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.