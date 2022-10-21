NOLANVILLE — Nolanville is considering implement tax increment reinvestment zones as a method to build revenue and direct capital projects.

Brian O’Connor, Nolanville’s Economic Developement Coordination director, recommended during an Oct. 13 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that the city pursue the creation of a tax increment reinvestment zone, or TIRZ, in downtown Nolanville in order to bolster capital investment. Such zones establish a base taxable value, and reallocates all or some ad valorem revenue that exceeds that value for city projects. The zones are different from simply providing tax abatements.

