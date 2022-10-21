NOLANVILLE — Nolanville is considering implement tax increment reinvestment zones as a method to build revenue and direct capital projects.
Brian O’Connor, Nolanville’s Economic Developement Coordination director, recommended during an Oct. 13 Planning and Zoning Commission meeting that the city pursue the creation of a tax increment reinvestment zone, or TIRZ, in downtown Nolanville in order to bolster capital investment. Such zones establish a base taxable value, and reallocates all or some ad valorem revenue that exceeds that value for city projects. The zones are different from simply providing tax abatements.
“Let’s face it, the school district soaks up a lot of the tax income,” said O’Connor, who is the former vice president of the Killeen Economic Development Corporation.
Instead, O’Connor suggested that Nolanville pursue the creation of a tax reinvestment zone in order to attract businesses, who are incentivized to pursue public infrastructure projects like parking, lighting and landscaping. As the property value increases from those projects, businesses may find themselves paying less than they would normally, O’Connor explained. In addition, the city has full control over public infrastructure projects.
“We get to set the standards,” he said. “We’ll make less mistakes and we’ll be able to control it.”
In exchange, the city is “just giving them back some of the dividend that would otherwise not be spent.”
O’Connor pointed out the tax reinvestment zone of Killeen, which he said generates approximately $500,000, and Temple, which has generated about $18 million since Texas Comptroller Glen Hagar’s 2020 biennial TIRZ report.
O’Connor did point out that Temple is in a unique position where the city is able to utilize some of the ad valorem revenue from the local school district via the TIRZ system.
It is unlikely Nolanville would see the same revenue as either city, but O’Connor emphasized that the program would be about “having another tool at your disposal.”
O’Connor also pointed out that Nolanville is mostly passed by as motorists commute to the Killeen and Temple areas, with most motorists not even stepping foot in the city.
“We need to give people a reason to enter Nolanville,” he said. “We want to focus on destination businesses.”
Speaking after the meeting, City Manager Kara Escajeda said that the city will look into the possibility of implementing a tax reinvestment zone.
“Nolanville is just so full of opportunity,” O’Connor said. “And it seems like the city wants to pursue a natural, more environmentally friendly approach to growing. That’s really exciting.”
