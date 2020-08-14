NOLANVILLE — A large crowd gathered Saturday for the unveiling of 12 murals at Monarch Park in Nolanville.
The local Economic Development Corporation commissioned Killeen Artist Rudy A. Calooy Jr., to capture the spirit of the community’s military population.
A graduate of Killeen High School, Central Texas College and University of Mary Hardin Baylor, Calooy, is best known in Bell County for the 100-foot-long mural that he painted at Belton Dam.
Calooy told the Herald, “For the Monarch Park murals, my brother Richard and I decided to go with metal panels and used automobile paint so they’ve all been clear coated with the same products that’s on your car. They’re gonna last a long time.”
The project, designed by Calooy, and completed with the assistance of 12 professional artists and volunteers, took almost two years to complete. The murals showcase generations of service members and military units that have called Fort Hood their home.
Calooy said, “City Manager Kara Escajeda contacted me and asked me if I would do a mural for the city so I put together a concept that met her desire to show appreciation for Fort Hood.”
The contributing artists were Rhea Brown-Round Rock, Heather Rhodes-Nolanville, John Jozwiak-Stillhouse Hollow Lake, Linda Lapierre-Copperas Cove, Catherine Blashack-Kempner, Jeanne Lizama-Copperas Cove, April Calooy Painter-Richmond, Virginia, Hailey Escajeda-Nolanville, Teagan Muselman-Temple, Rick Clark-Stillhouse Hollow Estates, Bill Siegman-Maxdale and Delaina Todd-Killeen.
The mural ceremony featured Marcella Ann Ng, a Nolanville resident, who was the first African American female aviator in the United States Armed Forces.
Ng shared with the crowd that when she went to flight school in 1979 there were challenges being African American, a trooper and a woman but she completed her training and went on to be highly awarded for her accomplishments.
“There were some hard times and it wasn’t always fun but I learned that I had some soldiers that took care of me because I took care of them and that’s what it’s always been about. You take care of people and they enjoy working with you,” she said.
Several members of the 504th Military Intelligence Brigade, under the leadership of Col. Bryan C. Leclerc and Command Sgt. Maj. Michael Mabanag, also attended the ceremony and assisted in hooking the final mural to the display.
Escajeda said, “We appreciate this brigade and their assistance with food drives, park improvements, school reading programs, and participation in events such as the Fox Trot, First Responder Parades and the Jamboree.
Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams said, “It was important to have Rudy work with us because he had a wealth of knowledge about these units, in fact, a lot more than we did and that allowed him to tell the story through his art.”
