Nolanville voters Tuesday overwhelmingly gave their approval to continuation of a 0.25% sales tax to fund the city’s street maintenance and improvements.
A total of 37 voters, or about 79% cast ballots in favor of the measure, with 10 voters, or 21%, against.
“We’re happy that the voters approved to continue with the sales tax street maintenance,” said Nolanville City Manager Kara Escajeda. “It will help us to continue on our preventative maintenance plan for the roads in Nolanville.”
According to information from the city, Nolanville combines funds from street sales tax and the public works operational funds to preserve residential roads every seven years.
Nolanville city officials said they classify maintenance in three categories: reconstruction every 20 years, preservation every two to eight years, and crack seal and points repairs as needed.
Escajeda said the tax may be used to repair existing streets but not build new ones.
She said of the 8.25% sales tax collected within the city, 6.25% is given to the state, 1% is used for the city operating budget, 0.50% goes to the county, 0.25% for Nolanville’s Economic Development Corporation, and the remaining 0.25% is used for the street tax.
