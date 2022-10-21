Nearly everyone has been affected by suicide, organizers of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Out of Darkness Walk said Saturday.
Gathering at Purser Family Park in Harker Heights, around 100 residents and five nonprofit organizations paid their respects to those who have been affected by suicide and provided materials and resources for those that may be struggling with their mental health, or that may know someone who is struggling.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention walk is a way to remember those who have committed suicide “because it gives us a chance to talk about this,” said Anthony Kachura, chairman of the Greater Fort Hood Out of Darkness Walk committee.
According to Kachura, his family started the Killeen chapter of the walk in 2015 after he attempted suicide. Since that incident and after multiple other tragedies, he said his family has dedicated themselves to sharing information regarding mental health and to “break the stigma” against mental health.
Kachura’s mother and also a chair of the walk, Angela Kachura, said there is still very much a stigma around mental health, especially in the military.
“If you’re diagnosed with a mental health condition, you’re seen in a different light,” she said. “Telling people about what you’re going through and getting help can be a reason that you don’t get promoted.”
At the event, which started a little before 10 a.m., attendees mingled, shared stories and talked to the nonprofit organizations at the event.
VetCare, the United States Department of Veterans Affairs, Stars and Stripes Exchange Club of Killeen and the Peyton Heart Project all attended the event, as well as traveling martial arts enthusiast and mental health advocate Tim “the Sackman” Manthey. Manthey explained that he travels the nation offering free sessions to introduce people to the therapeutic nature of martial arts which he says saved his life. Manthey said he primarily practices muay thai but that his style has evolved over the years.
At the event, veterans support organizations provided information on getting help and how to spot the signs of mental distress, and provided free gun locks for anyone that may need them. A VetCare representative explained that “any barrier” to a weapon can save a life.
Before the walk, organizers read off an “honor call” of people that have committed suicide.
Towards the end of the event, participants walked around the loop at Purser Family Park. To wrap up, participants posed for a group photo behind large block letters that spelled out the word “Hope.”
