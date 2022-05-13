At a special meeting of the Harker Heights City Council on Tuesday, an overflow crowd of residents gathered to witness a presentation of gifts to outgoing Council Member Jackeline Soriano Fountain and the swearing-in of two new council members.
Fountain had held Place 3 for the past six years and could not run in the May 7 election because of a term limitation, as set by the city charter.
Even though two residents stepped forward to run for Place 1 and Place 3, there were no opponents in either race. Filing for Place 1 was Jennifer McCann, who has served for three years on the council.
A newcomer to the political scene, Tony Canterino, threw his hat in the ring for Place 3.
Neither of the two candidates’ names appeared on the May 7 ballot because the City Council duly elected McCann to serve in Place 1 and Canterino in Place 3 for purposes of the May 7 election pursuant to an Order of Cancellation issued on March 8, canceling the election for the two seats.
Performing the swearing-in duties of the installation of officers was Harker Heights Municipal Court Judge Billy Ray Hall, Jr.
McCann was the first to take the oath and be sworn -in to serve in Place 1.
Canterino then took the oath and was sworn in to serve in Place 3.
Both seats carry a three-year term from 2022 to 2025.
The final item in the general election business was the approval of the appointment of McCann as mayor pro tem.
In an interview with the McCann, 40 was elected to the council in 2019 after defeating Jeffrey Harris. She became mayor pro tem in 2021.
She told the Herald, “The most satisfying part of being on the council is that I know I get to serve as a voice for the citizens to a city that listens.”
She described the working relationship with other council members by saying, “It is a working friendship. We work together and feed off of what we can positively contribute together — and we tend to have a lot of fun.”
McCann views one of the major issues as a council member as rezoning land. She said, “It can be very difficult, especially when a neighborhood feels very strongly about the change.”
“Being a city council member is, in my opinion, being a community servant to the fullest. Years of service, like I’ve had, prepare you but having a service mind and heart helps more than experience. I want to serve the people of Harker Heights.
I enjoy it. My family and our business thrive here, so serving on our council is one way to pay that back,” McCann said.
The Herald asked McCann about being glad that she didn’t have to campaign again this time to which she responded, “I am glad because campaigns are expensive and more importantly it allowed my family to focus our time on how we can make a difference moving forward in this term.”
She said, “Quality of life will always be a high priority for me. I have a young family so I want to make sure that Harker Heights remains a place for young families to move to and stay.”
McCann is married to husband, Josh. They have two boys Coy, 9, and Colston, 6. “Eagle Express Mailing, Shipping, and Printing has been our business for four years this May,” she said.
Canterino, 59, told the Herald in an earlier interview that his decision to run for city council was easy because of the support of family, friends and many who had prior experience in city government.
“As for running unopposed, I am grateful. Sometimes the best fights you win are the ones where you never have to throw a punch,” he said.
“During my first three-year term, I would like to focus on the city budget, staffing and making sure that we’re not short of personnel in our fire department, police department and city staff and finally, property taxes,” Canterino said.
Canterino is married to Aesuk and is the father of three daughters, a grandfather to four granddaughters and a grandson. “Completing my family is my rescue dog, Dutch,” he said.
Canterino is the owner of Anthony Joseph Jewelers and has had a successful career working in the jewelry industry for the past 42 years. He is a diamond setter, goldsmith, gemologist, watch repairman, specialty hand engraver, laser welder, caster, and jewelry designer. He is also a gunsmith and bass fisherman.
