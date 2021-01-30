Last week’s theme at the Stewart C. Meyer Harker Heights Public Library was on weather, with the Wednesday afternoon Science Time program holding a demonstration on creating a tornado in a bottle. And serendipitously, Varsity Tutors happened to offer a class devoted to tornadoes on Monday evening, piggybacking on the library’s theme.
While Varsity Tutors is not affiliated with the library, it does offer free courses over a variety of subjects, and Monday’s class, “Storm Chasers: Tornado Edition,” fit nicely as an educational extension of the library’s programs.
The course itself was hosted by meteorologist Dr. Reed Timmer, host of the Discovery Channel’s “Storm Chasers” show and a storm chaser in his own right (he said that he has chased more than 700 tornadoes over the course of the last 20 years). His class was chock-full of tornado-related information, supplemented with graphs and charts, photographs, and video footage of tornadoes.
Timmer began by explaining that the funnel that makes up a tornado is essentially a massively rotating bank of fog that interacts with the friction from the earth, spinning in a counter-clockwise motion.
Timmer then discussed the different types of tornadoes. The wedge tornado is, “the most infamous of all tornadoes,” Timmer said. That type can be over a mile wide on the ground and is often the most destructive.
The stovepipe is roughly the same width and height from cloud base to ground, and tends to have the strongest winds.
The elephant trunk (so named for its appearance) also has a “nearly uniform width” from cloud base to ground. Rope tornadoes are tornadoes that are reaching the end of their life cycles.
Then there is the multi-vortex tornado, which spawn many tornadoes (hence the name) and that can bring wind speeds up to 500 mph.
A tornado’s life cycle consists of a wall cloud (this is the base of the updraft), a cone funnel, a stovepipe funnel, a wedge (which, again, is wider than it is tall, and, finally, a rope, which Timmer said can disappear in seconds.
The “ingredients” needed for a tornado to occur are: an upper-level storm system; wind shear (quick changes in wind speed and/or direction in a short period of time); instability and low-level heat and moisture; and a supercell storm. Supercells are the most important part in the development of tornadoes, said Timmer, and are, “Almost like a living, breathing organism.”
The Fujita Scale is used to classify tornadoes, which, said Timmer, “is based purely on damage,” and are assigned numbers.
An F-0 has winds between 65 and 85 mph; an F-5 (the strongest) has wind speeds greater than 200 mph. The F-5, Timmer said, can rip a home right off its foundation, leaving nothing behind.
As for what it feels like to be inside a tornado, Timmer said, “It’s not like the movie ‘Twister.’” He showed video footage where the wind speeds in the center were almost 140 mph, and he said it’s highly “chaotic,” with fog, dirt and debris, and sometimes even hail.
After discussing the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning, Timmer gave some safety tips.
The best place to go in the event of a tornado is below ground, but if that’s not an option, go into an interior room or closet. If in a bathroom, hunker down in the bathtub, and if possible cover up with a mattress.
In all, Timmer said, “The key to surviving tornadoes is to learn about them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.