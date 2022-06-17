A Harker Heights resident and Army veteran received a flower bed — something she has been wanting for a while — thanks to the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity. Nearly a dozen volunteers helped the Habitat refurbish Djuana Watson’s gardens at her house in the 2100 block of Antelope Trail while she was out of town celebrating the birthday of one of her granddaughters.
“I almost wanted to tear up because I’ve been wanting flowers,” Watson said. “I’ve been wanting flower bins in my bed; I just don’t know how to do it myself.”
Watson exclaimed that the improvements the volunteers made looked beautiful.
According to Ken Cates, the CEO of the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, Watson’s garden revitalization is the first of its kind — for an individual. Cates said Habitat has constructed a community garden and did landscaping when it built the veteran community in Temple.
Saturday’s revitalization was intended to be a surprise. Watson said when she first returned to her home on Sunday afternoon, she didn’t see much except for some new plants within the white rocks of her garden. It was as she got closer to the house that she saw the flowers.
“When they said they were going to do it for me, I was really grateful and I felt like how did I get chosen for this?” Watson said. “I got chosen and I didn’t have to figure out how I was going to pay for it because it was going to take me about another year or so to figure out how I was going to pay for it and do it myself.”
Another added touch Watson appreciated was that the flowers were her favorite color: purple.
Watson is a retired staff sergeant from the Army and served from May 2001 to September 2021. She served 10½ years on active duty and 9½ years in the National Guard.
Part of her time in the National Guard includes being a team leader in the Flint Water Crisis Mission, where she received a Legion Of Merit medal for saving a woman’s life.
Prior to the event, the Habitat said in a news release that the revitalization was part of the organization’s Critical Repair Program. Cates said Habitat has completed repair projects on more than 100 homes in the past two years. Some of the repairs have been drywall repair, handicap accessibility, foundation repair and even a new roof — to name a few.
The event was also part of the a “reinvigorating” of the Women Build Program, which used to be a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and Lowe’s nationwide.
“It had waned because Lowe’s no longer does it — nationally, anyway,” Cates said. “Our local partners — Lowe’s here and in Temple — are interested in continuing it, just not as a corporate event.”
Joelle Hawkins, the fundraising and marketing assistant for the Fort Hood Area Habitat for Humanity, organized the revitalization.
“So we’re here to just form a bond with other women, veterans, non-veterans, people who are active right now and just get to know each other and build another community,” she said Saturday.
