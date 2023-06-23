I was packing for a retreat last month and as I went from one end of my sewing room to the other looking for and packing all the little things needed for four days of piecing, it occurred to me that I should keep all of the accessories needed for sewing in one place.
I had bobbins in one place, machine feet in another. Pins, scissors, markers and glues were all in different drawers and scattered around the room.
Once I got everything collected, I didn’t want to just dump everything in a box. I wanted something to organize it all.
I had all the tools and feet for two different machines, (I take a back-up machine, just in case) as well as the two different walking feet attachments.
I needed bobbins, in their respective boxes, for the two machines also. Tape measures, pins, chalk markers, pens, pencils, different size scissors, rotary cutters and replacement blades, small rulers, threads, needles (machine and hand sewing), glue sticks, post-its, etc. It was quite a collection.
When attending a retreat, you need to bring everything you’ll need with you. Forgetting one small thing could lead to not being able to sew (don’t forget that extension table for your machine, your foot pedal and electrical cords).
I started looking around the house for something I could use to store all those little things. It took a trip to Academy with my husband when it hit me. A tackle box! That would be perfect.
After looking through all my options, I chose one that I thought would work. It didn’t take me long to discover that the one I purchased was not large enough. It will not go to waste because we can use it on a fishing vacation to Colorado this month.
Back to Academy. I really didn’t want a monster box, but that was what I ended up with. There was storage in the see-through plastic top shelf. Beside that was a very deep section. My little palm iron fits perfectly.
There were three pull-out drawers under the top shelf, all different depths. And also, a very deep area not partitioned off.
I placed the tackle box on the floor of my sewing room, along with my collection of “stuff” and started my organization project. It took me a couple of days to get everything in the box and then I moved things around several times.
I was feeling satisfied that my sewing tackle box was complete. After arriving at the retreat, I soon discovered things I needed to add to my box. I now have all my tools and accessories in one place, and organized so I can find them quickly, either at home or at a retreat and on vacation.
I can’t believe it took me so many years to come up with this solution.
I’m sure other quilters have developed organization for their sewing accessories. It would be fun to have a show-and-tell to see what others have come up with.
