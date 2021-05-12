The city of Harker Heights will have a pair of outdoor events for area residents on Saturday. Both events are free and family-friendly and open to the public.
First, due to inclement weather, Spring Fest was postponed from last weekend and moved to this Saturday.
The event, taking place at Carl Levin Park, 400 Millers Crossing in Harker Heights, is scheduled from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The “Let’s Go Fishing” children’s fishing activity will begin just prior to the event, at 9 a.m. at Carl Levin Park pond; equipment will be available, though it is recommended that one brings one’s own if possible as supplies are limited.
Spring Fest will have numerous food, art, and merchant vendors, as well as music and information booths.
Masks are recommended, and social distancing will be in effect. Chamber of Commerce president Gina Pence said in an email communication, “Social distancing will be required, and we are asking all vendors to follow CDC guidelines. This is an outdoor event and attendees are recommended to wear masks if they feel it is needed.”
For more information, please go to the Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/HarkerHeightsChamber/ or call 254-699-4999.
Also Saturday, the 11th annual Farmers Market will kick off at its new location in the Harker Heights City Hall parking lot, 305 Millers Crossing, from 8 a.m. until noon.
Harker Heights Activities Center coordinator Sara Gibbs said, “The Farmers Market will offer honey, jams, jellies, pickles, baked goods, hand crafted items, and a variety of other treats.”
The Farmers Market will run every Saturday through Oct. 30 from 8 a.m. to noon., with extended hours throughout the month of October from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Gibbs said, “There will be several handwashing stations (available), and the vendors will be socially distanced. Masks are strongly recommended.”
For more information, contact Gibbs at 254-953-5429 or visit http://bit.ly/heightsfarmersmarket.
Next Saturday, May 15, the Healthy Homes division of the Harker Heights Police Department will be holding a free children’s clinic at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
While immunizations for children are no longer going to be available, there will still be sports physicals, vision and hearing screenings, and well and sick child visits taking place.
