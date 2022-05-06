Election Day is Saturday, May 7, but when it comes to the races to fill seats on the Harker Heights City Council, there won’t be any on the ballot this time.
Council Member Jackeline Soriano Fountain, who held Place 3 for the past six years, will not be running in this election and is ineligible to seek reelection because she is term-limited by the city charter, having served two consecutive three-year terms.
Resident Tony Canterino filed for Fountain’s Place 3 position but was unopposed. The same was true for Mayor Pro Tem Jennifer McCann, who holds the Place 1 seat.
She was also unopposed, which prompted the Council to cancel the election, in response to state law.
Canterino and McCann will take office on Tuesday, May 10, according to the election code.
City Secretary Julie Helsham told the Herald that a special May 10 meeting would begin at 4 p.m. to take care of election business and to make way for the regular meeting that begins at 5 p.m.
The Herald interviewed Fountain this week and asked her to reflect on her time as a council member, her relationship with the other members of the council, and what some of her personal priorities were as a council member.
Fountain said, “The reason I ran for a seat on the council is that my experience as a former Fort Hood Garrison command sergeant major would add value to the council.”
She listed some examples of decisions that she supported that made Harker Heights a great place to live.
“It was important to me to ensure we always had transparency in our budget, making decisions with fellow council members to direct more funds to the Chamber of Commerce to assist them in the development of more business in the city and to increase the amount of funds for the Killeen health clinic that also supports our residents,” Fountain said.
“The smart growth of the city is a true testament of how our city management and council have been able to work together despite the impact of the 100 percent disabled veteran tax exemption.
Seeing both our police and fire chiefs be proactive about getting grants to get equipment for their respective organizations has been amazing.”
The Herald asked Fountain what she attributed as the main reason that many have said she was a respected council member.
She said, “I believe we should treat everyone with dignity and respect. I enjoy living in this “Bright Shining Star” of Harker Heights, participating in events and talking to the residents. It has given me an opportunity to see if we’re on the right path,” to Fountain said.
“I would like to leave the council with residents remembering that I cared and representing them was my only agenda.”
Issues that Fountain was most passionate about during her time on the council was amending the 100 percent disabled veteran tax exemption bill, ensuring that the city’s police and fire departments had the resources to accomplish their mission, and implementing technology that will allow residents to participate in council meetings through a digital platform.
“I’m happy to say that it’s coming to fruition in the next few months and I’m looking forward to this phase in our city development,” Fountain said.
“My most memorable moment from serving on the council was National Night Out,” she said. “These were the most wonderful times as residents came out and spent time with us. Those were amazing nights for me.”
Other moments included spending time with the council during field trips to see the city’s water plants, the development of Comanche Gap interactive park and knowing that the city staff ensures us that we are providing first-class services to all citizens.
“I will miss collaborating with the staff and fellow council members and knowing they always have the best interest of the residents as a priority,” said Fountain.
When asked by the Herald what her parting words would be she said, “Thank you, city management, for the outstanding support you have provided over the last six years. You have made my experience remarkable as a city councilwoman.
“To the mayor and council, I would say stay true to your conviction. It has truly been an honor to serve with you.
To my family, thank you for your support. It made this journey a memorable experience and I could not have done it without your unconditional support.”
Fountain said that her future plans, after she leaves the council, are to take a short vacation and in 2023 run for office again in Harker Heights.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.